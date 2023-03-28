Complaints
Mar 19- A report of a line hanging from a power pole on Quarry Street, no smoking or sparking. NorthWestern Energy was notified.
Mar 19- 911 hang up, called number back, went to voicemail. Another 911 call came in from the same number, subscriber stated their son was playing with the phone while they were driving, but everything was okay.
Mar 19- A report of a silver Camry parked on the side of West bound I-90 ramp and an individual out on the grass and it looked like they were vomiting.
Mar 19- A report of a neighbor on Main Boulder Road throwing fireworks at an individual who was walking their dog and threatening them. The reporting party stated the neighbor was just being mean because they were playing fetch with their dog at the park and they do not like their dog. The neighbor stated they had larger fireworks. Final warnings were given for the disorderly conduct and the individual will be cited if there are any more complaints.
Mar 19- A report of a black Cadillac SUV that almost ran an individual off the road on West bound I-90, mile marker 366. The reporting party stated it was a blonde female and they were in and out of the lanes at varying speeds, and they were willing to sign. Montana Highway Patrol was notified as well as Park County.
Mar 19- A request to pick up a pilot that had a reservation at a motel but had no way to get there after they landed, pilot was transported to the motel.
Mar 20- Welfare check request from Livingston Health Care for an ambulance that was unable to be reached. LHC called back and advised they had it figured out.
Mar 20- A report of a horse out on Swamp Creek Road that was put back in from someone other than the owner.
Mar 20- 911 disconnect, it mapped to a convenience store, the subscriber was not sure what happened but advised they did not call 911, location verified.
Mar 21- A report of sliding cars that struck each other and landed in a ditch on West bound I-90, mile marker 365. The caller stated there was no blockage and no injuries or airbag deployment.
Mar 21- A report of a semi and an SUV in the the median at mile marker 380 on I-90.
Mar 21- A postal carrier reported a semi that slid off the road on Boulder Road and now they were unable to get back up the hill. MHP advised they received a call from Hanser’s of a crash they were responding to up the Main Boulder that was carrying explosives. MHP dispatch advised the semi was hauling 18,000 lbs. of ammonium nitrate. The semi was not fully in the ditch but was unable to get out on its own.
Mar 21- A report of a silver car traveling in the left lane from Bozeman, they driver has been going up to 100mph then slowing down.
Mar 21- A report of a deceased individual on Elk Creek Road in McLeod. The caller stated the individual had been sick the last 3-4 days and has been in bed the whole time. The decadent had heart and alcohol issues and a brain injury from a previous horse accident. The caller was advised not to move anything and verified address, Stenberg Funeral Home was requested to meet transport at the funeral home.
Mar 21- A report of an individual on who showed up a half hour late to make a private purchase getting angry and using foul language because they were not able to pick the item up at that time and demanded a refund.
Mar 21- A reckless driving incident was reported by an off duty police officer, the officer witnessed a young driver on East bound Big Timber Loop Road driving recklessly. A request for the parent’s phone number so it could be communicated to them about the incident.
Mar 22- A report of a disturbance at a bar where an individual stole some of the reporting party’s gold rings, the caller was all over the place with their report but was mainly concerned about the stolen rings. The caller stated that other patrons of the bar were upset with them and wanted them removed from the bar and services were being refused for the individual and stated things were getting physical. The caller also stated they had a gun in their hand, but was not assisting with anymore information at the time. The individual left the bar and was located at the car wash.
Mar 22- A report of a slide of just past the county line on Highway 191 North. The gray vehicle was stuck in the barrow ditch with two boys in the vehicle, caller did not think there were any injuries. MHP and Wheatland County were advised.
Mar 22- An individual on Lower Deer Creek Road called to report they had been hacked and money taken form their account. The reporting party stated the computer company was supposed to be fixing their computer and asked them to hold a check put to the computer. They did call the bank to get the charge cancelled and they advised to get a theft packet and fill out a statement.
Mar 22- A report of a grey Honda sedan driving erratically West bound I-90 near Greycliff, almost causing an accident with two semis and going over 90mph, caller was willing to sign. MHP and Park County was advised.
Mar 23- A report of a silver Subaru Forrester with multiple occupants weaving back and forth and speeding on East bound I-90, mile marker 350. MHP and Stillwater County were advised.
Mar 23- A report of domestic violence involving a disturbing video on social media.
Mar 24- A report from an individual on Lower Deer Creek Road stating it looked like a small blue passenger vehicle was driving slowly casing the area. The vehicle was found parked on the side of the road with a flat tire and a welfare check was done, the driver stated they have been waiting an hour for someone to bring them a tire.
Mar 24- An individual on De Hart Trail requested a welfare check when their dog would not stop growling, the reporting party indicated they were having ongoing issues with their ex. The area was checked and everything was okay, the deputy said more patrols would be done in that area.
Mar 25- A 911 caller stated they went off the road way but was still on four wheels, contact was made with the individual and a tow truck arrived on the scene.
Mar 25- A report of a semi parked in the driving lane on East bound I-90, mile marker 357, the vehicle was no longer parked there when police arrived at the scene.
Mar 25- A report of a rolled over semi with partial blockage on East bound I-90, mile marker 370, the driver was banged up but okay.
Mar 25- A report of a vehicle stuck in a parking lot on Big Timber Loop Road, a heavy equipment operator got stuck trying to help a semi get un-stuck.
Mar 25- A report of a mini van slide off on I-90, mile marker 375.
Mar 25- The Department of Transportation reported a grey Chevy pickup in the ditch on Highway 191 North, mile marker 21.5, with no one in it.
Mar 25- A semi driver called 911 to ask about road conditions because they were on their way to California and doesn’t know what to do, he was advised there were severe road conditions in Sweet Grass County, and after that, snow and ice, the conversation had to be cut short as emergency calls needed to be responded to.
Mar 25- MHP requested a wench for a semi that needs help up the ramp at mile marker 370 on I-90. A request was made for DOT to lay sand on the ramps.
Mar 25- A report of a semi traveling 45mph down the center line on West bound I-90, mile marker 372, making causing vehicle to have to pass on the right, MHP was advised.
Mar 25- A report of a blue SUV that slid off the road into the median on West bound I-90, mile marker 354, Park County was advised.
Mar 25- A report of a white SUV with one occupant that went off the road and struck a fence just West of Prairie Dog Town in Greycliff, with no injuries or airbag deployment.
Mar 25- A report of a semi in a parking lot that is coned up but no driver around. Driver showed up and was looking for a place to park where they wouldn’t get stuck.
Mar 25- A report of a semi with a stock trailer that was jack knifed at East bound I-90 blocking traffic, mile marker 370. Hanser’s reports that traffic is able to get through now, MHP was advised.
Mar 25- A report of a semi in a ditch at the De Hart exit with partial blockage, the slide off took out the stop sign, MHP was advised.
Mar 25- A report of a grey SUV that went off the road between the stockyards and the railroad bridge with no blockage, driver is okay. Driver was pulled out.
Mar 25- A report of a semi slide off at the East bound 367 off ramp, the semi was blocking part of the Frontage Road and exit.
Mar 25- A report of a stolen vehicle out of Billings spotted at a gas station in Big Timber, the driver was described as wearing a beanie and looked nervous. The vehicle was not at location when checked, officers looked in parking lot to see if driver may have left vehicle and stolen another one. Park County was notified.
Mar 25- A report from Stillwater Mine dispatch about a semi that was in the ditch on East Boulder Road, no injuries. A fence was damaged, a guardrail was taken out and there was blockage, passenger vehicles would be able to get by but the mine busses would not.
Mar 25- A report of a truck driving erratically on East bound I-90, mile marker 370. The vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma was swerving to the shoulder and pushed them over to the other lane, the driver passed them at one point and they looked like they were in pain. The vehicle was going 25-30 miles under the speed limit.
Mar 25- A vehicle unlock request on West Third Avenue for a truck that was running, unlock successful.
Mar 25- A report of an SUV off the road on West bound I-90, mile marker 389, the vehicle drove into a fence, the driver was not injured.
Mar 25- A welfare check request from Idaho for an individual who was slurring their speech after saying they were “done” while talking on the phone. Contact was made and the individual was okay.
Mar 25- A report of an SUV in the median a mile east of Big Timber, four to five guys wearing shorts and T-shirts got out of the vehicle. Contact was made and there was a language barrier, but there was a translator on the phone.
For the week of March 19-25, officers made five traffic stops, three were given warnings and two were issued citations.
Ambulance
Mar 19- Call for a lift assist on Sharptail Lane for an 81 year old that slid out of a wheelchair.
Mar 21- An 87 year old fell out of bed on East Boulder Court. The patient had been discharged from the hospital the day before and was acting strange and their eyes were rolling back. Patient was transported to Pioneer Medical Center.
Mar 21- A 38 year old fell and hit their head on a coffee table, they were coherent but were unable to get up. Patient was transported to PMC.
Fire
Mar 21- A semi trailer caught on fire on East bound I-90, mile marker 358, the driver was using a fire extinguisher to try and put the fire out, the driver separated the trailer from the truck.
Mar 24- A report of smoke coming from a business on River Street, the smoke was coming from a truck that had been recently started.
Mar 24- A report of a structure fire on Bridger Creek/Frontage Road, the caller stated they were trying to get their stuff out of the house, and the father was on the house with a garden hose. The caller was advised to leave the house and keep the phone on them so they could contact them again. The original reporting party called back to report that they found their father in they driveway and they believe he was deceased, CPR was started and phone placed on speaker to walk them through it. Stillwater Ambulance Service was requested for assistance.
Mar 25- A report of a fire on Highway 10 East, the caller stated they did not have a paper and pen so they didn’t get the address but the smoke was from a log barn right before 4-Winds.
Mar 25- A landlord reported one of their tenants on Fairview Peak Court had a CO2 alarm going off and they did not know what to do, the landlord was advised to have the tenants leave the residence. NorthWestern Energy was called and the tech’s meter spiked as soon as the door opened.
City Court
Jonas Miles Bitseff was found guilty of the June 24, 2022 offenses of Operating with no insurance, 3rd violation: Misdemeanor and was fined $500 plus a $35 court surcharge and 10 days in Jail AND Driving while suspended/revoked and fined $500 plus a $25 court surcharge. It is also ordered that an arrest warrant be issued with the bond amount set at $1060.00 plus $500 contempt bond for failure to appear.
Shane Bryan McClanahan Jr. pleaded guilty to a October 31, 2022 amended charge of Operation of a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of .08% or greater-1st offense; Misdemeanor and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus an $85 court surcharge, 6 Months in Jail, Enroll/Complete in one year/Paying for ACT Program. The court further orders that $400 be suspended and All of the jail be suspended under the following restrictions and conditions: Pay the $685 fine and surcharge, Keep address and phone number current with the court, Have no violations for 6 months, Surrender drivers license to the court, Comply with ACT.
Walker Lee Hensley pleaded guilty to a November 4, 2022 amended charge of Operation of a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of .08% or greater-2nd offense; Misdemeanor and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine plus an $85 court surcharge, 1 year in Jail, Enroll/Complete in one year/Paying for ACT Program. The court further orders that $800 be suspended and All but 5 days in jail be suspended (jail credit is given for time served, and $450 jail credit) under the following restrictions and conditions: Pay the $1,285 fine and surcharge, Do not consume alcohol/drugs nor frequent bars, Submit to testing of blood, breath or urine at the request of law enforcement or by order of the court, Keep address and phone number current with the court, Have no violations for 1 year, Surrender drivers license to the court, Comply with ACT. Operating without liability insurance in effect and Failure to have lamps lighted when required, were both dismissed per County Attorney Pat Dringman.
Chad Charles Eggebrecht pleaded guilty to a November 19, 2022 Operation of a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of .08% or greater-1st offense; Misdemeanor and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine plus an $85 court surcharge, 6 Months in Jail, Enroll/Complete in one year/Paying for ACT Program. The court further orders that $400 be suspended and All of the jail be suspended under the following restrictions and conditions: Pay the $685 fine and surcharge, Keep address and phone number current with the court, Have no violations for 6 months, Comply with ACT.
Justice Court
Larkin Joseph Lane November 4, 2022 Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence; Misdemeanor was Dismissed by Court.
Yunus Akar August 29, 2022 Speeding on Interstate-Exceed day limit of 80mph; Misdemeanor AND Reckless Driving 1st offense; Misdemeanor was Dismissed with prejudice per County Attorney Pat Dringman.
Colton Scott Bechard pleaded guilty to a February 2, 2023 Operating with expired Registration/failure to reregister; Misdemeanor and was fined $100 and a $35 court surcharge.
Gabriel Luke Williams February 27, 2023 Criminal Possession of Drugs with intent to distribute; Felony AND Sawed-off Firearm (rifle or shotgun) 1st offense; Misdemeanor AND Theft-obtain control over property stolen by another-1st offense; Misdemeanor AND Obscuring identity of machine, vehicle, electrical device or firearm; Misdemeanor AND Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; Misdemeanor, was dismissed by court-filed in District Court.