The LeRoy's Spanish Trail Chapter No. 104 of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA) in Tucson, Ariz., was proud to have recently presented its World War II Medallion of Remembrance to U.S. Navy Radarman 3rd Class (RD3) John Ward Officer, of Queen Valley/Sun City West, Ariz.
John was born on Sept. 4, 1926, to Juanita and Lawrence Officer, the youngest of seven children near Big Timber, Mont. John enlisted after his high school graduation on May 19. 1944 at the age of 17. Due to his age, then as is today, he had to have written parental consent to do so and so to make this happen, his father drove him to Big Timber, MT to enlist.
On Oct. 5, 1944 John was called to active duty and sent to basic training that took place in Camp Decatur, San Diego Naval Training Center, CA. From there he attended Radar School in Point Loma, CA where upon completion he was shipped overseas to meet up with his ship. He was assigned to the USS Houghton, PC-588 (Patrol Craft). The ship was later re-classified as a Control Submarine Chaser (PCC-588) in the South Pacific. His ship was only 173' long and housed 65 men. It could muster speeds up to 22 MPH and had defensive deck guns, rocket launchers, 4 depth charges projectors and 2 depth charge racks. John was Honorably Discharged on June 22, 1946.
On a blind date a few years later, John met Marie Loraine Jones of Midwest, WY. They fell in love and on June 25, 1950 they got married in Midwest, WY. They had two children: Kelly born Sept. 14, 1952 and Kevin born June 22, 1956. Notice that Kevin was born 10 years to the day after John's discharge!
John obtained employment in the Salt Creek Oilfield for Pan American Oil Company. He had been employed there for 35 years as a roustabout (a person who does whatever needs to be done at a particular time) a wireline logger, a waterflood technician and later manager of the waterflood operations. Marie worked as school secretary from many years in Midwest, Wyo.
Marie and John moved to Queen Valley, Ariz., in 1989 for the warmer climate in retirement years and spent 33 years there. Marie sadly passed away on Valentine's Day 2016. In March '22, John moved to Sun City West, AZ to live in an assisted living facility.
The Medallion was presented by John's sons and the information and photos were provided by his daughter-in-law Rhonda Officer. The Medallion is engraved on one side as indicated in the picture. On the other side is an Eagle on a flat map of the Earth saying NCOA encircled by the words "World War II Remembrance".
John Ward Officer, one of America's Greatest Generation, passed away on January 27, 2023 from injuries he sustained the day before.
Procurement of the Medallion and contact of RD3 Officer was accomplished by LeRoy's Spanish Trail Chapter Auxiliary Life member Dr. Anne Fesler-Butts, M.D. LTC/Ret and NCOA Life member Arthur Fesler-Butts, SFC/Ret.