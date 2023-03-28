The LeRoy's Spanish Trail Chapter No. 104 of the Non-Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA) in Tucson, Ariz., was proud to have recently presented its World War II Medallion of Remembrance to U.S. Navy Radarman 3rd Class (RD3) John Ward Officer, of Queen Valley/Sun City West, Ariz.

John was born on Sept. 4, 1926, to Juanita and Lawrence Officer, the youngest of seven children near Big Timber, Mont. John enlisted after his high school graduation on May 19. 1944 at the age of 17. Due to his age, then as is today, he had to have written parental consent to do so and so to make this happen, his father drove him to Big Timber, MT to enlist.