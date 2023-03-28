Here’s hoping spring has sprung! Especially after that snowstorm we got in the last week of March. We decided to close March 27 because of the amount of snow we got! That’s only the second time in the five years I have been here.
Happy Easter everyone. Our Easter dinner is on the 7th of April. Ham and all the fixins’. Come on down and join us at noon. Call before 9:30 am if you want takeout of a Home Delivered meal.
The activities committee is selling raffle tickets for some baskets of assorted things, that you cannot live without, for a fundraiser. We are planning to take the bus and plan for day trips to points of interest around Big Timber. We are hoping to do one a month. The raffle tickets are for sale at the Hospitality House and the drawing will be at our open house during Sweet Grass Fest, June 24th.
If you have internet with Triangle Telephone, they can get you signed up to get up to $39.00 help on your internet bill. I have some of the paperwork here or you can go to the office here in Big Timber and get help with the paperwork. Also the City also brought in some information about getting help with utilities. Give me a call or stop in and pick these deals up.
Please do not forget about Clara Rembolds memorial service on Friday the 7th at 2 p.m. at the Church of God. She is so missed here at the Hospitality House!
I have got the April menu printed out front. If you show up after hours I will put some in the yellow gazette tube by the front door.
April Birthdays: Joyce Boe 1st; Julie Gellert & Charly Bassett 6th; Belle Chapel 7th; Bruce Townsend 11th; Lloyd Berg 13th; Albert First 18th; Kathleen Hanson 20th; Gail Neal 21st; Steve Richert 22nd; John Ronneberg & Leonard Walla 27th. We have a lot of Birthdays to celebrate this month. The birthday dinner will be on the 19th of April.