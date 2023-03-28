A Stillwater County man was arrested last week on a Montana Attorney General’s warrant that accuses him of committing two felony sex crimes in Sweet Grass County against two different victims.

Brandon LaRue, 42, was arrested last Thursday, March 23, after Stillwater County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and MHP troopers surreptitiously observed him travel in the southern end of the county and then eventually head into Sweet Grass County, at which point he was arrested without incident, said Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith.