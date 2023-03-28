A Stillwater County man was arrested last week on a Montana Attorney General’s warrant that accuses him of committing two felony sex crimes in Sweet Grass County against two different victims.
Brandon LaRue, 42, was arrested last Thursday, March 23, after Stillwater County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and MHP troopers surreptitiously observed him travel in the southern end of the county and then eventually head into Sweet Grass County, at which point he was arrested without incident, said Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith.
“Due to information we had on LaRue and what has taken place around the state the last couple of weeks, we wanted to be prepared,” said Undersheriff Smith on the surveillance and arrest.
LaRue lives in Stillwater County, but lived in Sweet Grass County at the time of the alleged crimes, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg told the News. Ronneberg said that his office started the investigation and requested assistance from the Montana Attorney General’s Office, which is common practice with smaller counties and complex investigations. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) also joined the investigation.
According to court documents filed by Assistant Attorney General Dan Guzynski, the alleged crimes involved two victims and spanned a number of years.
It was Ronneberg who requested assistance from Stillwater County and the U.S. Marshal’s in serving the warrant. LaRue was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and at some point, posted the $100,000 bond.