For Big Timber residents, summer doesn't officially start until the weekend of the rodeo.  And this year marks 100 years of consecutive rodeo in Big Timber, Montana. 

Each year, visitors from all over the US make their way to Sweet Grass County for the last weekend in June to enjoy the rodeo and its accompanying events.  

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters