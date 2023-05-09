Herders beat many personal records and one team member placed first in Saturday’s 43rd Annual Stillwater track Meet, which included 40 schools.
Herder Natalie Wood placed first in the 3200m with 11:32 — her second-best time of the season — beating the second-place winner by more than a minute, according to Herders track coach Jennifer Jarrett Wood.
“Kameryn Ketcham also had a huge PR by over a foot, about a foot and a half in the triple jump,” Coach Wood said. “And she qualified for state also that day.”
Ketcham’s triple jump that day was 35-01.00.
Caleb Stosich placed fifth in 300m hurdles and Rory Lannen was fifth in shot put with a personal best of 42-11.5, according Coach Wood. In high jump, Trevor Mosness placed sixth, and he also placed fourth in long jump with a personal record of 20-04.00, Wood said.
Aley Aller was fifth in the 200m, and Aley Aller was third in the 300 hurdles with a PR of 47.63 and pre qualified for state. Anaya Hope placed fifth in the 100m hurdles.
“There were a lot of PRs at the Stillwater meet,” Coach Wood said. “The boys had 11 PRs on the team and the girls had 13 PRs on the team. One of the biggest PRs was Tresten Rein in the 1600m, whee he PR’d by almost 20 seconds, and was a minute and a half faster than his mile at the beginning of the season.”
Midland Roundtable Top 10
Six Herders participated in the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet on May 2 after being invited due to their elite status — they were among various top 10 competitors within a 150-mile radius of Billings.
Natalie Wood placed third in the 1600m, running her season-best time, according to Coach Wood. The runner also began tackling the 3200m, but her coach/mother could tell the short amount of time between events played havoc on the girl’s stamina, so a strategic decision was made. Because Herders needed to qualify for state in the 4X400 later that day, everyone needed to be at their best, so Natalie Wood was pulled from the 3200m after about 6.5 laps.
“The things you can do when they’re your own kid,” Coach Wood joked.
But a momentarily bruised ego was a small price to pay for a great performance in the 4x400 later that day by Aller, Wood, Hope and Ketcham.
“We gave her snacks and liquids, and we turned around and they all ran by far their fastest time, and they qualified for state,” Coach Wood said.
They ran three seconds faster than the qualifying time, she said.
“It prequalified them for the state meet, so kids can run other events to get to state also, and not get too tired,” Coach Wood said. “If you can prequalify, it helps them save a lot of energy by the time they come to state.”
The state meet will be at the of May, she said.
Aller PR’d and placed fifth in the 300m hurdles. Ketcham competed in triple jump but didn’t place. Caleb Stosich ranked 10th out of 10 and placed fourth in the 110m hurdles.