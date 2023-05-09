Herders compete in Top 10

Herders who competed in the Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet on May 2.

Herders beat many personal records and one team member placed first in Saturday’s 43rd Annual Stillwater track Meet, which included 40 schools.

Herder Natalie Wood placed first in the 3200m with 11:32 — her second-best time of the season — beating the second-place winner by more than a minute, according to Herders track coach Jennifer Jarrett Wood.