State qualifiers

The four golfers who qualified for state individually includ (left to right) Abby Laverell, Adelyn Tronrud, Sawyer Durfee, Ona Larson.

 Photo courtesy of Cliff Weller

Despite a late start to their season due to weather, both the Herders boys and girls golf teams continued to improve their game and earned a spot at State. They will compete in the Class B State golf tournament at Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby on May 16 and 17.

At the Divisional golf tournament at Lake Hills in Billings May 8, both the Herders boys and girls teams placed high enough to qualify for state. The top 15 individuals and the top four teams advance from the Divisional meet.