Despite a late start to their season due to weather, both the Herders boys and girls golf teams continued to improve their game and earned a spot at State. They will compete in the Class B State golf tournament at Marias Valley Golf and Country Club in Shelby on May 16 and 17.
At the Divisional golf tournament at Lake Hills in Billings May 8, both the Herders boys and girls teams placed high enough to qualify for state. The top 15 individuals and the top four teams advance from the Divisional meet.
Both the boys (397) and girls (470) teams took 4th place to qualify for State. Four golfers also placed in the top 15 individually to qualify for state.
Sawyer Durfee shot an 83 to take 5th place. Abby Laverell set a new personal record (breaking her record from last week in Three Forks) and finished in 4th place. Ona Larson shot 110 and took 10th place. Adelyn Tronrud shot 115 and tied for 15th.
”The girls did very well and we knew pretty quickly that they would be going to State,” said Herders Coach Cliff Weller of the divisional tournament. “However, the boys team struggled a bit which made it very close to tell. We waited a long time in the clubhouse for the last scores to come in.”
The scores ended up coming down to two boys, one from Baker and another Forsyth.
”We had heard a rumor that we made it and those other two scores were not good enough to beat us, but it was not official yet so we continued to wait,” said Weller. “Finally, they posted the scores and we were in 4th place, just 6 strokes ahead of the Forsyth boys team.”
With the state-qualifying tournament under their belt, both the boys and girls will travel to Shelby to compete at state for the first time since 2018.
”I am very proud of our team,” said Weller. “My goal at the start of the season was to get both teams to State, and we’ve done that.”
Herder golfers also competed in Three Forks on May 4 and at home on May 2.
Personal records broken in Three Forks At their last regular season meet in Three Forks, several players posted personal records.For the girls, Abby Laverell posted a new personal record and tied for 8th (97); Adelyn Tronrud was 15th (106); girls team took 4th place (498).
On the boys side, Trae DeSaveur posted a new personal record and finished 7th (81); Sawyer Durfee finished in a tie for 14th (87);Landen Terland (94) also set a new personal record; and the boys team took 4th place (361).
May 2 at homeBoys
5th Sawyer Durfee (80); T14 Trae DeSaveur (91); 21 Seth Shepard (95); T25 William Donald (97); 35 Landen Terland (105); 4th place boys team (363). The team was only 2 shots behind 3rd place.
Girls
10 Abby Laverell (109); T14 Adelyn Tronrud (113); T21 Ona Larson (121); T28 Ashlynn Belleghem (134); 31 Claire Gentry (162); 4th place girls team (477). The team was only three shots behind 3rd place.
Freshman Sawyer Durfee also shot an even par score of 36 on the back nine which was the best nine-hole score of the day.