Big Timber sees a tremendous number of visitors during the summer months. People passing through are always greeted with genuine hospitality and outstanding beauty. Residents of Big Timber take great pride in keeping this town that way. 

On Friday, May 5, nearly 200 people took time out of their day and show their pride by walking along the streetsfrontage roads and on/off ramps of Big Timber to pick up trash and debris. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, over 155 high school students and staff participated in the clean-up event that day. 