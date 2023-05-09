Big Timber sees a tremendous number of visitors during the summer months. People passing through are always greeted with genuine hospitality and outstanding beauty. Residents of Big Timber take great pride in keeping this town that way.
On Friday, May 5, nearly 200 peopletook time out of their day and show their pride by walking along the streets, frontage roadsand on/offrampsof Big Timber to pick up trash anddebris.Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, over155high school students and staffparticipatedin the clean-upevent that day.
“It really is a great community partnering project thathasdeveloped over the years,” says Christine Bakke, Administrative and Membership Coordinator at the Chamber of Commerce. “I love to see youth getting involved in keeping our community beautiful.”
“The Chamber used to do a clean-up day out by our Visitor's Center, but several years ago we partnered with the highschool,and it has been amazing.”
Bakke said that with the number of people involved this year, the whole town can becleaned up in about an hour.
The students left school around 2:15 p.m. on Friday and met at various locationsfor the on and off ramps.Republic Services donateda large dumpsterfor the event.
EvenSuperintendent Corey Austin participatedin the clean-up efforts.He drove around andcollected the full trash bags andbroughtthem to the dumpsterin town.
At the conclusion of the event, students were treated to dinner.
“They all go backtothe high school,” said Bakke, “and get pizza which is donated by Iron Star.”
Thefollowing is a breakdown of the areas that were picked up and by whom:
TheDehart exitwas picked upby Dawn Curry and Kathy Morgan.The Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center and all through the town on Big Timber Loop Roadand also theNE on/off ramp was picked up by SGHS staff and students.DornixPark, Frontage Road to Reed Lane and 191 from Otter Creek to Wormser Loop was picked up by The Yellowstone Victorians and Otter Creek 4H Club.The East side of 191 Yellowstone Bride was picked up by JoannHolman. The school in Reed Pointandaroundtown waspicked up by the Reed Point Riders 4-H club.
If you know someone on this list, be sure to extend your gratitude for a job well done.