Harlowton, MT – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development in Montana and Wheatland Memorial Healthcare are pleased to announce that the USDA will invest more than $19 million to build a new health care facility in Harlowton.

“Everyone deserves quality, accessible health care, no matter where they live, which is why it is critical that we invest in infrastructure like rural hospitals and care facilities,” said USDA Montana State Director Kathleen Williams. “USDA is proud to work with Wheatland Memorial Healthcare to ensure rural Montanans here will have access to quality, state-of-the-art care close to home.”

