A project to build two fourplexes and a triplex in Big Timber is underway, with the first building completed at the south end of Hart Street.
Residents may be moved into the completed triplex by April 1, according to Patti Duval, Big Timber deputy clerk/treasurer. These units and those in the subsequent fourplexes are to be sold to residents, according to Lana King, assistant planner City/County Planning Office.
Storage units are also planned for the site for the residents, Duval said.
An HOA (Home Owners Association) was required, King said.
The developer is LDT Holdings LLC.
Deerfield Ranch
Deerfield Ranch, being developed by JEMS Holdings LLC, calls for 10 single-family lots, four fourplexes, four triplexes, and two duplexes just north of Big Timber, according to a preliminary plat.
“We are still waiting on some engineering and DEQ for final approval to break ground, so I don’t have a date, although I hope we can break ground this summer,” said the LLC’s president, John Holifield, who also is broker/owner of JH Real Estate based in downtown Big Timber.
The development is proposed for land south of where U.S. 191 curves northward over the Yellowstone River and is near an LDS church.
No plans for this development have been filed or approved, according to King.
Housing shortage
The housing inventory in the Big Timber area is low, according to King and two longtime Big Timber residents. However, nothing is on the city’s radar besides the Deerfield and Hart Street projects, King confirmed.
“Nobody’s come into the office in the last six months, anyway, as far as proposed developments,” King said Tuesday.