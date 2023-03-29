Triplex in Big Timber

A new triplex has been built at the end of Hart Street in Big Timber, as shown here on Monday.

 Sean Batura

A project to build two fourplexes and a triplex in Big Timber is underway, with the first building completed at the south end of Hart Street.

Residents may be moved into the completed triplex by April 1, according to Patti Duval, Big Timber deputy clerk/treasurer. These units and those in the subsequent fourplexes are to be sold to residents, according to Lana King, assistant planner City/County Planning Office.

Tags