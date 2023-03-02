Several rural departments help firefighting in Sweet Grass County, including the Melville Volunteer Fire Department, McLeod Volunteer Fire Department, the Bridger Creek Fire Brigade, and the Deer Creek Fire Brigade.
Sweet Grass County covers more than 1850 square miles. The Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department is in charge of fire protection throughout the county.
Sweet Grass County has been working on various plans to prepare and mitigate the effects of natural disasters. During an interview this week, county Disaster and Emergency Services/911 Coordinator Clifford Brophy discussed the completion of the multihazard identification plan and the ongoing process of creating the community wildfire protection plan.
The multihazard identification plan was completed last year and involved creating a comprehensive list of every possible hazard that could occur in the county. The plan used various criteria outlined by FEMA, and the top priority was identified as wildfires. The plan identifies important structures such as water treatment plants, cell towers, government buildings, and schools and assigns an approximate value to each one. This helps in estimating the cost and infrastructure that would be affected if a disaster were to strike the county.
The county is currently working on the community wildfire protection plan with a vendor who will focus on the risks posed by wildfires to homes, cabins, and subdivisions near forests or in the prairie. The plan will provide ideas on how the community can mitigate the risk of wildfires, such as fuel reduction programs and incentives for using tin cabin roofs instead of cedar shingles. The plan will also identify and map out wildfire urban interfaces, which are zones of transition between wilderness and land developed by human activity where human settlements meet or intermingle with the natural environment. Human settlements in wildfire urban interfaces are at a greater risk of catastrophic wildfires, such as subdivisions near prairies or forests in danger of fires. Once the county has an updated community wildfire protection plan, it can start applying for certain wildfire mitigation grants.
The Emergency Operations Plan has been updated every year or two, with the latest update adding emergency communications services for the community. The county started using CodeRED, a residential safety system used by a third or more of the counties in Montana, to alert people in emergencies. The plan outlines the basic procedures that first responders, dispatch, elected officials, commissioners, and city council would follow in the event of a disaster.
The county also has a Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), which is required by federal code. The LEPC has 35 members, including local officials, emergency services, public health officials, law enforcement, transportation pipelines, and railroad officials. The committee meets monthly to prepare communities for the release of hazardous materials. The LEPC works with these groups to ensure that everyone has a response plan in place. The committee also schedules training sessions for responders.
The plans are available in hard copies at the emergency disaster services office, the administrator’s offices, and the city hall. The community wildfire protection plan from 2008 needs updating, and the county encourages people to provide their input and suggestions. The county will soon be pushing this information out through social media and other outlets and will create a website where people can review and give their input on the plan.