Sweet Grass County has been working on various plans to prepare and mitigate the effects of natural disasters. During an interview this week, county Disaster and Emergency Services/911 Coordinator Clifford Brophy discussed the completion of the multihazard identification plan and the ongoing process of creating the community wildfire protection plan.

The multihazard identification plan was completed last year and involved creating a comprehensive list of every possible hazard that could occur in the county. The plan used various criteria outlined by FEMA, and the top priority was identified as wildfires. The plan identifies important structures such as water treatment plants, cell towers, government buildings, and schools and assigns an approximate value to each one. This helps in estimating the cost and infrastructure that would be affected if a disaster were to strike the county.

