Pictured from left to right are Will Sanders, 8th grade, Mady Sanders, 4th grade, and Sophie Sanders, 6th grade.

The annual Sweet Grass County Spelling Bee has once again produced a worthy champion. Will Sanders, an 8th-grade student from Big Timber, emerged victorious after an intense competition that lasted eight rounds. His sister, Sophie Sanders, was the runner-up.

The event, which took place at the grade school, featured 22 spellers ranging from 4th grade to 8th grade. Melville was the only rural school represented at the competition, while the rest of the participants came from the grade school.

