The annual Sweet Grass County Spelling Bee has once again produced a worthy champion. Will Sanders, an 8th-grade student from Big Timber, emerged victorious after an intense competition that lasted eight rounds. His sister, Sophie Sanders, was the runner-up.
The event, which took place at the grade school, featured 22 spellers ranging from 4th grade to 8th grade. Melville was the only rural school represented at the competition, while the rest of the participants came from the grade school.
County Superintendent Callie Rech, who oversees the event, said that the spelling bee is a yearly tradition in Sweet Grass County. She added that this year’s state bee would be the 58th edition.
Will Sanders, who also won the spelling bee last year, will represent Sweet Grass County at the upcoming state spelling bee in Bozeman on March 11th at Montana State University in Ballroom A of the Strand Union Building.
The state bee will feature the top 70 spellers from over 200 public and private schools across Montana in fourth through eighth grades. Radio and newspaper columnist Chrysti “The Wordsmith” Smith will be pronouncing, and journalists with the Montana Television Network will officiate.
The state bee winner will represent Montana at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition, May 28-June 2, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
The Sweet Grass County Spelling Bee has become a staple of the local community, with parents and teachers alike looking forward to the event each year. And with Will Sanders’ impressive victory, it’s clear that the future of Sweet Grass County’s spelling prowess is in good hands.