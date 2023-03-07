The Sweet Grass County High School girl’s basketball team once again has its eyes on the state title. Now, after a second-place finish in the Class B Southern Divisional, the Lady Herders are just a few wins away from reaching that goal, again.
It was only two years ago that they brought home the State B title after completing a perfect season, and the Lady Herders are hungry for another State title.
The Lady Herders’ entered First Interstate Arena in Billings on Wednesday afternoon as District 5B champions, with only one loss on their record. After a hard-fought Divisional tournament, they walked away with the second-place plaque, after losing to Huntley in the championship game.
Wednesday vs. Lodge Grass Opening Round
The Lady Herders kicked off the Divisional tournaments by playing the Lodge Grass Indians, who just happened to be the team that knocked the Lady Herders out of the Divisional tournaments last year. This year, however, the Lady Herders came in with a plan and beat the Indians 72-57, in the opening game.
“We went into the game really prepared,” Head Coach Kim Finn said. “We played controlled throughout the whole game, and didn’t give them a window to score.”
The Herders jumped out front early as Laney Ketcham scored the first two points of the game, followed quickly by her sister Kameryn Ketcham who landed a three-point shot. By the end of the first quarter, SGHS was leading Lodge Grass 20-12.
Going into the second quarter, the Indians weren’t ready to quit, and despite the deficit, they made up considerable ground in the second quarter thanks to an 18-point run. However, the Lady Herders continued to build on their lead with another 16 points, bringing the score to 36-30 heading into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Herders had one of their best scoring quarters with 21 points, while the Indians’ offense stalled and only found the scoring column for 7 points.
The final quarter of the game saw Lodge Grass having one of their best scoring quarters with 20 points, however, the Lady Herders weren’t done either and added another 15 points to the scoreboard.
Laney Ketcham led the Lady Herders in scoring with 18 points, she also picked a double-double for the night with 10 rebounds.
“Laney played one of her better games this season,” Coach Finn said. “She played aggressive on both offense and defense.”
Three other Lady Herder players picked up double digits in scoring Kameryn Ketcham had 17 points, RaeAnna King had 12 points and Bailey Finn picked up 10 points. King also had the most rebounds for the night with 12.
Friday vs. Columbus Semifinals
The Lady Herders shrugged off a slow start against the Columbus Cougars to pick up a 56-49 win in the semifinal round of the tournament.
SGHS matched up with the Cougars twice in the regular season and Head Coach Kim Finn mentioned how difficult it is to beat a team three times in a row.
“If we have to play them again at State, they are going to be a tough team to beat,” Coach Finn said. “Even though we have already beat them twice this season, Columbus is a tough team to play regardless.”
The first quarter started out pretty slow with neither of the team’s offenses finding much of a rhythm. The Cougars took the lead with 9 points, while the Lady Herders picked up eight points.
SGHS fired up on offense in the second quarter and added 17 more points to their score, while their defense contained the Cougars to 11 points, bringing the score to 25-20 heading into halftime.
The second half of the game saw Columbus trying to narrow the scoring gap, but were no match for a tough Lady Herder offense.
Kameryn Ketcham and Finn led the Lady Herders in scoring with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Sheyanne Wolf played one of her best games of the season so far with 12 points, six rebounds and one steal.
Overall, the Lady Herders rebounded the ball 30 times, while Columbus grabbed the ball 26 times.
A game and a half into the tournament, SGHS’ opponents clearly had one goal — contain Finn.
Cougar defenders picked the senior guard up at half-court and were quick to help guard her when she would try to drive to the basket.
Saturday vs. Huntley Divisional Title
The Lady Herders fought hard from the first buzzer until the last, however, they were unable to walk away with a victory over the Huntley Red Devils and lost, 61-69.
“We didn’t play good on defense,” Coach Finn said. “We panicked and played right into their game.”
Heading into the final game of the Divisional tournaments, the Lady Herders jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter with 22 points, while the Huntly Red Devils picked up 16 points.
The Lady Herders tried to hold onto their lead in the second quarter, but the Red Devils fired up on offense, and picked up 15 points, while their defense held SGHS to only 8 points, bringing the score to 30-31 heading into halftime.
The third quarter saw both teams’ offenses fighting to take control of the game, with Huntley picking up 18 points, while the Lady Herders landed 17 points.
The final quarter of the game saw Huntley pulling ahead with 20 points, while the Lady Herders were only able to land 14 points. A majority of Huntley’s points came from Paige Lofing, who scored a massive 43 points.
“We had a game plan going int the game,” Coach Finn said. “We just didn’t do it and we allowed their player to have one of the best games that she has probably ever had.”
Leading the Lady Herders in scoring was Kameryn Ketcham who picked up 19 points. Finn was right behind her in scoring with 16 points, which she paired with eight rebounds.
Overall, the Lady Herders were 46.6% effective in their shooting, while Huntley was 52.9% effective.
Coach Finn said she plans to have the girls work on their defense, as well as make the teams work more for their shoots.
“We need to make sure that when we are shooting, we are taking the time to make sure they are good shots,” Coach Finn said. “We rushed our shots and it showed.”
Coach Finn mentioned that more pressure and a stronger defense will be the focus heading into State. The Lady Herders enter the tourney intending to take it to their opponents and “play hard (and) play our game,” according to Coach Finn.
“We aren’t happy just getting there,” Coach Finn said. “We intend to bring home some hardware, preferably the first-place plaque.”
The Lady Herders are set to play Missoula Layola on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in Great Falls.
“We aren’t done yet,” Coach Finn said. “We are still hungry and have our eyes on the title.”