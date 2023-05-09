The results of an election on a school board position and two levy propositions were certified Tuesday.
“We canvassed today and everything came out fine, so I will make the results official and close out the school elections,” said Vera Pederson, Sweet Grass County clerk and recorder/election administrator.
Pederson confirmed there was no change in results from when the ballots were first counted May 2.
Julie Johnson, a CFO for Tuscano Machine and Big Timber, won the race for Big Timber Grade School board, receiving 509 of the 715 votes cast. Voters favored Johnson over Matt Kleinsasser, who received 206 votes, and Jacqueline Blankenship, who received 112 votes.
Citizens voted 607 to 524 to approve a high school district levy in the sum of $93,000 per year for one year “for the purpose of purchasing, renting, repairing and maintaining technological equipment, including computers and computer network access, cloud computing services for technology infrastructure, platform, software, network, storage, security, data, database, test environment curriculum, or desktop virtualization purposes, including any subscription or any license-based or pay-per-use service that is accessed over the internet or other remote network to meet the district’s information technology and other needs, and the associated technical training for school district personnel,” in the language of the ballot.
Citizens voted 607-518 to approve a high school district building reserve levy of $30,000 per year for 10 years “for the purpose of properly maintaining, equipping, furnishing, remodeling and retro-fitting buildings and grounds of the district. This includes future maintenance, repair, and/or construction of school facilities, including professional fees,” in the language of the ballot.
Of the 2,505 ballots mailed out for the high school district, 152 were returned undeliverable, and 1,149 ballots were cast.
On the grade school side, 1,910 ballots were mailed out, 112 were returned undeliverable, and 879 ballots were cast.