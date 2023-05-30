Sanders earns Master of Accountancy May 30, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Carroll College conferred degrees on 313 graduates of the class of 2023 during its 113th commencement ceremony held in Nelson Stadium.Greta Marie Sanders of Big Timber graduated with a Master of Accountancy. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Contact the Pioneer Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by by post to 105 W 2nd Ave., Big Timber, MT 59011 or use our online form. Trending now Car chase ends in crash near Stagecoach Estates Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form