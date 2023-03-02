Feb. 19: RP called 911 to get the phone number of the Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office because he believes that his belongings are being sold from a home he is under contract for.
Feb. 19: RP reported a brown and white paint horse on the road, and another walk-in also reported a horse out. Eventually, the horse was able to be put back in the pasture.
Feb. 19: A residential fire alarm was reported, and the keyholder could not be contacted. Fire and EMS were paged. Someone was seen in the house waving through the window, and the homeowner confirmed that the fire alarm went off in the kitchen, but everything was okay. Fire was advised, and EMS confirmed that all was well.
Feb. 19: An employee at the Town Pump called to report a coworker driving while intoxicated. Deputies responded and found two adult males. One male got a room, while the other received a ride home from the deputy. Later, the Super 8 hotel called for assistance getting an intoxicated male to his room. A deputy responded and asked for another deputy’s help, who had the keys and went back to the hotel.
Feb. 20: A 911 caller reported two vehicles in the ditch around MM 337, one of which was an SUV and the other a red Cadillac. The caller was unsure how long they had been there and if anyone knew about them. Park County was notified about the situation.
Feb. 20: An individual reported to the Sheriff’s Office. that someone chased him down the alley with a knife after he left the Legion.
Feb. 20: A 911 call reported a semi to unlock and was given a number to Hanser’s.
Feb. 20: A report stated that a semi took out some corrals at a vet clinic in Wheatland County. The report described the truck as a Peterbilt with unknown color, blue or purple lights on the back of the cab, and a flatbed trailer with black and yellow Can-Am crates on it. Officers were advised to be on the lookout for the truck, stop and question the driver, and check for damage. If there was damage, they should obtain insurance information.
Feb. 20: A dog that was involved in a motor vehicle accident with an elderly couple last week was reported to be seen around 489 Hwy 10 West. The owner’s son was contacted via Facebook and provided information on the dog’s name. Attempts were made to catch the dog but were unsuccessful. The dog’s owner called to check on the dog and going out with some food to try and catch it was suggested.
Feb. 20: A custodial parent reported that their daughter was not returned by the father and was left alone at a residence. The child contacted the mother in tears, and the mother wanted to know if she could go pick up the child or if the father could pick up the child. The officer advised the mother that she could pick up the child and provide a copy of the parenting plan. The father had been threatening to take away the child’s phone, and the officer encouraged the mother to talk to her attorney about the issue. The father later returned to where he left the daughter and agreed to meet the daughter and mother in Livingston. The custodial parent requested to keep the parenting plan on file.
Feb. 20: A report was made that cows were out by the bridge on Swamp Creek Rd.
Feb. 20: A report was made saying that a tree was against the power line and sparking and smoking on Main Boulder Rd. The RP was advised to call Park Electric, and Park County Electric was notified. No need to dispatch fire was reported.
Feb. 21: A caller reported that her husband woke her up and was asking for the keys to the truck to get some gas. The caller mentioned that she needed some sleep to go to work at 3 AM, but her husband was not leaving her alone. The call was transferred to a deputy for further assistance.
Feb. 21: A resident reported a male knocking on his front door and crawling away down the sidewalk in Big Timber. When the resident went to check, they found an elderly male having difficulty breathing. An officer arrived on the scene and called EMS, and the patient was transported to PMC. Later, the elderly male’s wife called and requested an officer to check on her home.
Feb. 21: A welfare check was requested after a woman failed to respond to calls from PMC to pick up her husband. The officer arrived at her home but found no one there. The officer left a message for the woman, who eventually called back and said that the police could bring her husband home from the hospital. The officer closed the call after verifying that the woman was fine.
Feb. 21: A report of theft was made by an individual who claimed that a generator, tank deicer, and an extension cord were stolen from their pasture two miles west of town. The officer took a written statement from the individual and checked for the serial number of the generator, which was later found by the individual. However, the individual later called back to say that the items were not stolen and that they had been hidden in the willows by her husband.
Feb. 21: An elderly person fell on ice and couldn’t get up. EMS responded to the call, and the patient complained of arm pain. They were taken to PMC, and the EMS team was later cleared of the scene.
Feb. 21: Black Angus cows were getting out of a gate on Highway 10 East. The situation was resolved, and the officer contacted the owner to advise them to check the area.
Feb. 21: A neighbor made a complaint against another neighbor’s dogs. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) picked up the written complaint form.
Feb. 21: A caller reported an MVA in front of the Thirsty Turtle. Both drivers were out and uninjured.
Feb. 21: A 911 caller reported tire debris on the center line and the fog line approaching EB 384 190, which was later cleared.
Feb. 21: A caller stated that a FedEx driver making a delivery got stuck after driving over a cow guard and ripping the chains off his tires. The driver was later able to get unstuck and back on the road.
Feb. 21: A caller reported video footage of an attempted break-in at his neighbor’s place.
Feb. 21: A 911 caller reported a white semi-truck traveling EB 190 with no trailer lights. The truck pulled off at the 377MM exit while the caller was still on the phone.
Feb. 22: A report was made about a white van traveling eastbound on the westbound side of the interstate. Park County reported that their offices were unable to locate the driver and believed that the driver may have corrected themselves.
Feb. 22: A white Volvo station wagon parked in the alley of Anderson St. in Big Timber was unlocked by two officers.
Feb. 22: An officer unlocked a gold Traverse parked in front of the high school in Big Timber.
Feb. 22: An officer responded to a report of a grey Tahoe with a local plate parked in a pull-out area on Lower Sweet Grass Rd. A woman was found to be sitting in the vehicle, and after a brief conversation, the officer cleared the scene.
Feb. 22: A red cow was reported to be out in the river on the ice near Hump Creek, and the owner was contacted.
Feb. 22: A report was made about a disabled vehicle with a flat tire and four men inside the vehicle, suspected to be illegal. An officer was advised to check on the vehicle, but there was no vehicle on the site when they arrived.
Feb. 23: During a traffic stop, a citation was issued for an insurance violation, and a warning was given for a plate light violation. The male driver did not have a driver’s license, and his information was taken. The female passenger was able to purchase insurance for the vehicle, and they were allowed to leave the scene.
Feb. 23: An officer arrived on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on HWY 10 E but was informed that roadside assistance was already on the way. The officer called the company to verify whether they had any calls for the disabled truck but was informed that they did not have any calls for the county. The truck eventually left the scene, but it is unclear where it went.
Feb. 23: A report of a vehicle sliding off the road came in. The driver was the only passenger and reported no injuries or airbag deployment. The police officer contacted MHP and informed them that if there was any damage, they would need to respond. The driver was allowed to leave the scene with her grandmother.
Feb. 24: A call was received reporting a box truck pulled over on the 375 EB 190 with its hazards on. Later, a call was received from the 911 clearing house about an OMV (overturned motor vehicle) with two occupants unable to keep warm one mile east of the 377 exit. The plate number of the truck was also reported. The tow was dispatched, and a ride was provided to the occupants.
Feb. 24: A report of a missing male black and white border collie was received. The dog had no collar and was last seen the night before. The police were checking if anyone had brought it in or contacted them about it.
Feb. 24: A Ford pickup was found in a ditch with no one around. There was no damage to the vehicle. The vehicle’s RO (registered owner) was contacted and informed that the vehicle was just a slide-off with no injuries. The owner later called to advise that he had his vehicle out.
Feb. 24: A report was received from Stillwater about a grey Chevy SUV that was all over the road, almost striking other vehicles, and hitting the shoulder several times. It was reported that the SUV did not have wheel covers on two of its tires and was being driven by a white male in his 20s or 30s. However, the police were unable to locate the vehicle.
Feb. 24: A report was taken for fraud, where the RP paid $500 with Apple gift cards to update anti-virus software and received no services. A case was started, and a copy of the report was provided to the RP, who was advised to go to the bank and block any withdrawals from their account.
Feb. 24: The RP reported that she was being harassed by someone who was contacting her ex-husband, her employer, and her friends and relatives. The subject was advised to stop the communication in court yesterday, but the RP continued to receive communications. The RP was given information about a Freeport, IL LE agency, and Freeport confirmed they had no record of a call from the RP.
Feb. 24: The Senior Center requested a welfare check on a female who they received a call from and could hear a TV in the background, but when they called back, it went straight to voicemail. The call was handled.
Feb. 25: A search and rescue (SAR) operation was initiated after a Garmin InReach device had been activated by a snowmobile rider who had broken his femur. The owner of the device provided an email and dispatch cell phone for further communication. SAR was paged, and an ambulance was requested. A helicopter was requested, and Help Flight was contacted. EMS was advised to stage per SAR as they needed to access the area.
Feb. 25: A traffic stop was handled by an officer after a 911 caller reported a semi-truck that was swerving and not maintaining its lane.
Note: These police logs only contain brief summaries of incidents and do not provide a complete picture of what happened. If you need more information or have questions, you should contact the relevant law enforcement agency.
The Big Timber Pioneer would like to apologize for any names used in previous calls for service reports or misleading details published. We assure you that this will not be the case going forward.
In addition, we would like to issue a correction for our story about the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. In that story, the photo indicated that Tom Brownlee was inducted into the Hall of Fame. However, we would like to clarify that grandsons Tom Brownlee of Big Timber and Ron Braughton of Billings honored their grandfather Robert Brownlee by attending his induction into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, and his third surviving grandson, Dean Braughton of Casper, prepared and submitted his grandfather’s nomination.
Ty McDuffey, editor