The following is a summary of law enforcement activity in Sweet Grass County from the past week.
February 12, 2023
On February 12th, the following events were reported in the dispatch report:
06:02:59: A ladder truck was requested for a structure fire at the Graves Hotel in Harlowton at 106 Central Avenue in Wheatland County.
08:57:25: A report was made for carbon monoxide detection in a residence at 118 W 10th Ave in Big Timber. F-7 was sent to the address, but no carbon monoxide was detected in the house. The residents were advised to get a new detector.
09:17:47: An unlock request was made for a 2014 GMC Sierra silver vehicle parked at the diesel pump at 510 W 1st Ave in Big Timber. The vehicle was successfully unlocked.
11:46:38: A young Border Collie was found in Mountain View Subdivision, and an attempt was made to contact animal control. The message was left, but there was no response. The person who found the dog posted a message on Facebook. Later in the day, animal control was called, and the issue was confirmed to be taken care of.
14:21:28: A report was made about a smoking blue Amazon truck at 45.705798,-109.565076, but there were no visible flames.
18:30:56 A report was made for a vehicle stuck on the side of the roadway near Half Moon Park. The caller reported a 2010 red Chevy Tahoe that got stuck and would be retrieved the next day.
19:28:19: A motor vehicle accident involving a car and a deer. No injuries were reported, and the driver was out looking for the deer. The radiator of the car was blown out, and the owner was working on getting a tow.
23:26:00: A medical emergency was reported on Sharptail Lane in Big Timber. An 81-year-old man slipped out of his wheelchair and needed help getting back into the chair for bed. Emergency services responded and evaluated the patient, but no further action was required.
February 13, 2023
On February 13th, 2023, the following incidents were reported:
CFS23-00403: A report of a neighbor’s possibly sick horse was received at 09:08:41. The owner was notified, and a bystander offered to assist the horse.
CFS23-00404: A report of a driver losing their trailer was received at 14:13:06.
CFS23-00405: A lift assist was requested for a 79-year-old female at 15:21:18. EMS was paged, and the patient was treated.
CFS23-00406: A calf running alongside the road was reported at 17:05:56. The owner was notified and took care of it.
CFS23-00407: A report of suspicious activity at the Grand Hotel was received at 18:11:19. Deputies responded and found people standing in the lobby. Everything was cleared by 18:16:50.
February 14, 2023:
CFS23-00408: At 01:44:44, there was a report of a tow handled at MM28 US 191 in Big Timber. A semi was stuck on the hill, and DOT was informed.
CFS23-00409: A report of a slide-off at N Yellowstone Trail Rd was handled by an officer. The vehicle had three adult males with no injuries, and a tow was on the way. An officer informed MHP and HANSERS about the situation. Later, there was a report of a semi-slide-off at the WB lanes of the same location, but some construction guys were already helping.
CFS23-00410: At 11:31:31, a report of an MVA at 115 Reed Point Rd was made. However, responders were unable to locate the accident. Later, a caller reported a semi that had flipped into the median near MM 390, but there was no injury or blockage. Fire and EMS were paged. There was also a slide-off at the on-ramp in Greycliff.
February 15, 2023
On February 15th, 2023, a motor vehicle accident (MVA) was reported and referred to the Montana Highway Patrol. A truck skidded off the roadway and jackknifed, blocking the road, but no injuries were reported. There were three other incidents reported during the day, including a tow request for a vehicle stranded on the side of the road, a broken-down vehicle that had been moved, and a 911 hang-up call that turned out to be accidental.
February 16, 2023
On February 16th, CFS23-00432 was reported as an MVA in Big Timber at 8:02 am. A pickup truck had rolled over with two occupants entrapped in the Cooley. Off-duty Deputy Trevor Martin was already on the scene. DOT was notified to sand the area, and EMS arrived.
CFS23-00433 was a report of a slide-off at Big Timber Loop Rd in Big Timber, which could not be located.
CFS23-00434 was a report of a suspicious person at 42 Meadowlark Circle in Big Timber at 10:25 am. The resident saw someone in their house through the camera and did not know who they were. However, the issue was resolved when they discovered it was a female cleaner who had entered the wrong house. The person was Teresa Pitsch, and the son pulled out a gun but did not point it at her. RP asked for officers to respond to check nothing was taken, and the officers confirmed that the gun was secure.
February 17, 2023
On February 17, 2023, dispatch report CFS23-00448 stated that a person reported being exposed to fentanyl while checking the stalls in the women’s bathroom at the EB Rest Area. EMS was called to the scene, and law enforcement was called to handle any potential paraphernalia. No other major incidents occurred throughout the day, with the remaining calls being routine tests, traffic stops, and unlocking a vehicle.
February 18, 2023
On February 18th, there were three dispatch records logged:
CFS23-00455: A report of an injured animal on 7th Ave/McLeod St, but the report was canceled after the caller reported the deer had gotten up and run off.
CFS23-00456: A lift assist was requested for an individual who had slid out of their chair at 28 Sharptail Ln in Big Timber. EMS responded but did not transport the patient.
CFS23-00458: A report of a trailer on a semi with flashing lights was referred to Montana Highway Patrol for safety concerns on I90MM 384WB.
A total of 60 reports were taken for the week. The Big Timber Pioneer apologizes for any confusion involving our report of a therapist calling in about a patient allegedly going to go to Florida to shoot things up last week. It has been brought to our attention that way it was reported in the paper was confusing as to who was reporting and who was the subject. For the sake of the therapist and his practice, the therapist was the caller, not the one threatening to shoot things up.