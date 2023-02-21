Callie and Hoss, the two-and-a-half-year-old cats who live in the terminals, serve as mice and rattlesnake deterrents.
Rhoades and a furry friend.
The Big Timber airport sits at nearly 4,500 feet above sea level, making it one of the highest-altitude airports in the U.S.
In the wake of the “radar anomaly” that temporarily shut down Montana airspace earlier this month, I decided it was high time to take a trip to the Big Timber airport to learn more. After all, some of the viral footage of the alleged Chinese spy balloon that floated over the entire state and potentially sent data on the locations of intercontinental ballistic missile storage areas to Beijing was filmed in Sweet Grass County, and I wanted witness statements to corroborate some of the details.
Instead of answers about UFOs or aerial warfare with the Chinese, what I found at the Big Timber airport was Liz Rhoades, the terminal manager for Yellowstone Air Service, sitting in her office with Callie and Hoss, the two-and-a-half-year-old cats who live in the terminals and serve as mice and rattlesnake deterrents.
Rhoades, originally a Las Vegas military brat, worked with the present-day owner of Yellowstone Air Service, Gabriel Chandler, in the oil fields for four years. She was Chandler’s bookkeeper and personal assistant when he bought the airport, and Chandler asked her to come up to Big Timber with him after purchasing it.
Since then, Rhoades has kept track of all the books for any jets that come in to get fueled and catered at the Big Timber and Livingston airports.
On a day-to-day basis, Rhoades can be found tracking all of the planes and jets in the area with the help of a map of local airspace.
“A lot of people don’t even know we have an airport in this town, but we have some cool pilots up here, and it’s a fun job,” Rhoades said.
Although the small airport was slow during my visit, typical of a cold, windy weekday in February, Rhoades said summertime could be stressful as business picks up and dozens of planes and jets land per week.
Rhoades said most customers who use the airport are private ranchers or tourists who fly in to fish in the summer and ski in winter, but quite a few famous people have also been known to visit the area. Tom Brokaw, former anchor of the NBC Nightly News, Michael Keaton, a Golden Globe award-winning actor, and Whoopi Goldberg, an award winning television personality, were among the names she mentioned.
“We get to meet some really cool people,” Rhoades said about working at the airport.
Along with meeting some of the famous people who vacation to take in the area’s natural splendor, Rhoades said she’s also seen some pretty cool aircraft during her time at the airport, including a Falcon 900 and other little experimental planes that land in Big Timber.
“One little plane even had to emergency land here as it was being flown to be exhibited at a museum,” she said.
The airport has several other uses aside from commercial travel. It also serves as an emergency point for firefighter planes carrying huge buckets of water retrieved from lakes or rivers during the fire season.
For you car lovers, the airport will host a fly-in and car show on June 3.
“Everyone brings up their hot rods. We send out a notice to pilots over the area, have breakfast here in the back hangar, and enjoy checking out the awesome cars and planes,” Rhoades said
The airport is also gearing up for a tarmac expansion this summer to make the airport more accessible
While my visit to the Big Timber airport didn’t provide me with any further evidence of a Chinese spy balloon or extraterrestrial activity, I did discover an interesting solution to an age-old problem. Liz Rhoades and her feline companions, Callie and Hoss, serve as an effective and eco-friendly way to keep mice and rattlesnakes at bay. The airport may be small, but it plays a vital role in connecting private ranchers and tourists with the beauty of Montana’s natural landscape.
As the airport prepares for a tarmac expansion, it’s clear that Liz and her team will continue to play a vital role in keeping the airport running smoothly and safely.