Pictured are several of the aircraft that have flown in and out of the airport over the years. 

In the wake of the “radar anomaly” that temporarily shut down Montana airspace earlier this month, I decided it was high time to take a trip to the Big Timber airport to learn more. After all, some of the viral footage of the alleged Chinese spy balloon that floated over the entire state and potentially sent data on the locations of intercontinental ballistic missile storage areas to Beijing was filmed in Sweet Grass County, and I wanted witness statements to corroborate some of the details.

Instead of answers about UFOs or aerial warfare with the Chinese, what I found at the Big Timber airport was Liz Rhoades, the terminal manager for Yellowstone Air Service, sitting in her office with Callie and Hoss, the two-and-a-half-year-old cats who live in the terminals and serve as mice and rattlesnake deterrents.

