The Sweet Grass County High School Lady Herder’s season came to an end last Saturday night in Great Falls with a second-place finish at the State B Basketball tournament.
“I am proud of how the girls all played at State,” Head Coach Kim Finn said. “When you put it in perspective, we were playing in the championship game, and that is no small feat...the girls should all be proud of how they played and grew as a team this season.”
THURSDAY VS LOYOLA MISSOULA IN THE OPENING ROUND
Thursday’s opening round had the Lady Herders playing Loyola Sacred Heart from Missoula and beating them 43-34.
“We had watched a lot of videos of Loyola,” Coach Finn said. “We were excited to be there and ready to play them.”
The first half of the game saw Loyola barely pulling ahead of the Lady Herders to 17-16 before going into halftime.
True to the Lady Herder’s form, they fired up in the second half and put another 27 points up on the scoreboard, while their defense held Loyola to 17 points.
“The girls played well against Loyola,” Coach Finn said. “They never gave up and fought hard until the very end of the game.”
Leading the Lady Herders in scoring was Bailey Finn, who had 17 points for the night. Finn also had six rebounds, three steals, and she forced four turnovers.
Not far behind Finn in scoring was Kameryn Ketcham, who picked up 13 points. She also forced four turnovers and had three steals.
Playing tough defense under the net were Sheyanna Wolf and RaeAnna King. King picked up 14 rebounds, while Wolf grabbed 12 rebounds.
“Rae and Sheyanna had great rebounding games,” Coach Finn said. “We needed those rebounds in order to have beat Loyola.”
FRIDAY VS MALTA IN THE SEMIFINAL GAME
Coming off their win against Loyola, the Lady Herders turned around on Friday night and played the Malta Mustangs in the semifinal game.
From the very start of the game, both teams fought to take control of the game, which by the fourth quarter turned into a point-for-point showdown. However, in the final seconds of the game, the Lady Herders pulled ahead of the Mustangs and walked away with a 45-43 victory.
“We knew Malta was going to be tough,” Coach Finn said. “We just kept fighting and fighting until the very end.”
The first quarter of the game saw the Lady Herders jumping out to a 12-6 lead over Malta, but by the second quarter, the Mustangs came alive on offense and put up 14 points, while their defense held SGHS to only 8 points, tying the game up at 20-20 before heading into halftime.
“We started off great against them,” Coach Finn said. “But by the second quarter they started firing up on their offense and tied the game up at halftime.”
The third and fourth quarter turned into an offensive showdown that saw neither team pulling ahead more than a few points from the other.
In the final seconds of the game, Finn ran down the court for two points, which brought the Lady Herders to just one point down from Malta at 42-43. Getting the ball back quickly, Coach Finn called a timeout with seven seconds left in the game, with the ball in Herder territory.
“The play we ran was one that I drew the play up right there during the timeout,” Coach Finn said. “It was a screen with an elevated screen, that would open Kameryn up for the shot.”
With seconds left in the game, down one point, the Lady Herders ran the play that Coach Finn drew up, which opened Kameryn Ketcham up for a three-point shot, that she hit with three seconds left in the game.
“All I was thinking about when I took that shot was our seniors and how much they deserved to play in the championship game,” Ketcham said. “Our goal all season has been to make it to state and bring home a championship trophy...I am just happy we were able to beat Malta and move on the final game.”
Ketcham led the Lady Herders with 20 points on the offensive end, while Finn added 14 points, and Wolf contributed six points and four rebounds.
“Offensively it was a pretty even game,” Coach Finn said. “Our defense really stepped it up in the tournaments, and that is what won the game for us.”
SATURDAY VS BIG FORK CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Coming off their win against the Mustangs on Friday night, the Lady Herders turned around on Saturday and played the undefeated Big Fork Valkyries, in the State B Championship game. Where despite fighting from start to finish, the Lady Herders couldn’t overtake the Valkyries and lost 49-37.
“It is always hard being that close to the first-place trophy and not be able to walk away with it,” Coach Finn said. “I’m proud of how all the girls played and fought till the very end...second place at State is not something anyone should hang their heads about.”
From the start of the game until the final buzzer, Big Fork controlled the game and never let the Lady Herders pull ahead of them.
By the end of the first half of the game, Big Fork had put 24 points up on the scoreboard, while their defense held SGHS to only 8 points for the entire first half.
Overall, for the first half of the game, the Lady Herders were only 12.5 percent effective with their shots taken, while the Valkyries were shooting at 47 percent.
“The first half of the game the girls had a deer in the headlight look,” Coach Finn said. “We were getting some good looks, but nothing would fall for us and when you are playing a team like Big Fork, we have got to show up and knock our shots down.”
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Herders fired up on offense, and during the third quarter, they picked up 15 points while their defense held Big Fork to 14 points.
The Lady Herders continued to build off their third-quarter momentum heading into the fourth, where they once again outscored Big Fork 14-11.
“We played a better second half,” Coach Finn said. “We picked up more points than they did, but it just wasn’t enough to push us ahead.”
Leading the Lady Herders in points were Finn and Ketcham, who each had 12 points.
Other Lady Herders who scored were Kaycee Stene, who had 5 points, Laney Ketcham, who had 4 points, and King, who had 2 points.
“I’m proud of how the girls did this season,” Coach Finn said. “They all played their hearts out.”
Losing in a championship game is never easy, especially when it is the last game you will get to play in at the high school level and for two seniors, Finn and Emily Prather, it was bittersweet.
“It’s hard losing the championship game, but I’m so proud and happy of how far we came this year,” Prather said. “I’m so glad I made the decision to play again this year.”
If you have been to a Lady Herder game in the last four years, you have heard the name, Bailey Finn. Since she was a small child, Finn has been winning National Hoop Shoot titles, and since entering SGHS, she has helped lead the Lady Herders to four District titles, two Divisional titles, one-second place Divisional finish, one State B title and now a second place State B finish.
At the start of her junior year playing basketball, she hit the coveted 1,000-point mark, which is not typically something a player reaches until their senior year.
“I honestly can not believe it is all over,” Bailey said. “My advice to the younger girls is to soak it all in because it really does go by fast.”
Bailey hasn’t decided to play basketball in college, but that does not mean she will not play later if she misses it.
“If I miss playing, I will definitely come back,” Bailey said. “Basketball has always been such a huge part of my life and it is weird to think I might not ever play again.”
This game was not only bittersweet for the two seniors playing in it, but also an emotional game for Coach Finn, who was coaching her daughter Bailey for the final time.
“This game was a pretty emotional game for me knowing it was going to be the final game I would coach her in, as well as get to watch her play in as a parent,” Coach Finn said. “She has been a pleasure to coach these past four years. Bailey, I believe, has showed our team what it takes to win titles. She never quits and always works hard on the court.”
Coach Finn also wanted to be sure to thank her coaching staff for all that they have done and contributed to the team this past season.
“Lana and Kate have always been great to have on my coaching staff,” Coach Finn said. “This year we added Brent to the staff, and he brought a lot of knowledge to our practices and has been a great addition to my staff.”
The Lady Herders will be losing two seniors, but Coach Finn is excited to see what the upcoming group of kids can do.
“We are going to be looking for someone to fill the point guard position,” Coach Finn said. “We have a group of talented kids coming up and I am excited to see what they can do next year.”