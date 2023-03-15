The Sweet Grass County High School Lady Herder’s season came to an end last Saturday night in Great Falls with a second-place finish at the State B Basketball tournament.

“I am proud of how the girls all played at State,” Head Coach Kim Finn said. “When you put it in perspective, we were playing in the championship game, and that is no small feat...the girls should all be proud of how they played and grew as a team this season.”

