Seems like January was three months long, and February was 15 minutes. We here at the Hospitality House are moving right along! We are having our Jam Session/ Potluck on March 4thth. This is always a very well-attended event, but we always have room for more musicians and dancing. Livingston has a “Jamboree” once a month, and Columbus has their jam session on the 3rd Saturday of the month. We try to attend these jam sessions, so they will attend ours. If we get enough interest, we can take the bus full of musicians and dancers!

We will have Corned Beef and cabbage on St Patrick’s Day with all the fixins for $5.00. You can’t beat this deal. We also offer takeout for a dollar more. Who knows, we might even throw in a pot of gold with some leprechauns? Stay tuned.

