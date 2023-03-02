Seems like January was three months long, and February was 15 minutes. We here at the Hospitality House are moving right along! We are having our Jam Session/ Potluck on March 4thth. This is always a very well-attended event, but we always have room for more musicians and dancing. Livingston has a “Jamboree” once a month, and Columbus has their jam session on the 3rd Saturday of the month. We try to attend these jam sessions, so they will attend ours. If we get enough interest, we can take the bus full of musicians and dancers!
We will have Corned Beef and cabbage on St Patrick’s Day with all the fixins for $5.00. You can’t beat this deal. We also offer takeout for a dollar more. Who knows, we might even throw in a pot of gold with some leprechauns? Stay tuned.
Lunch is served at noon sharp on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. We are closed on Thursday. Please call as early as possible, 932-5455. We also have our bus service! We can shuttle you to lunch here and help you get to your errands around town. We have a lift on the bus, so we can accommodate wheelchairs. If you need to go out of town for your doctor’s appointment, call us at your earliest opportunity to schedule the trip. This part of the bus service has really gotten busy, but we have several ways to help you get to your in-town or out-of-town appointments. Give me a call at 406-932-5455 or 406-580-7909. Ed Parrent and Al First are the bus drivers, and they go the extra mile to make sure that everyone has transportation. The cost is a donation to the transportation fund. Jane Bailey helped us apply for a grant for a new bus from the DOT. It should be here in March or April. We are really excited!
Our local band practices every Tuesday morning from 10:30 to noon. We welcome anyone who wants to join. Also, our World-Famous Kitchen Band plays on the third Wednesday at the Hospitality House. We no longer have greeting card displays. The activities committee decided to scrap this fundraiser.
March birthdays are Helen Pedula 7th, Gertrude Koch 22nd, Janice Counter 23rd, Dianne Ronneberg 26th, and Kenny Fike 29th.