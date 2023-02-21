According to advisor Austin Standley, the SGCHS FFA team is having an all-time great season.
The FFA team at SGCHS has been having one of their best seasons yet, and they’ve just added another victory to their name. Their most recent win came this week at the Ag Mechanics and Farm Business Contest in Big Timber, where they took First place.
The team has been on a winning streak throughout the season, taking first in all but one event at the district level. They have not lost a meet in the livestock mechanics team category and have consistently placed in the top 2 at every invitational.
The seniors on the team have been especially outdding, with students like Jake Chulyak and Guildy Browning taking 1st place in farm business. Morgan Anderson has also been on fire, earning scholarships and making the team proud.
When asked about what makes the team so successful, their FFA advisor Austin Standley cited two factors: the school and community support and the hard work of the students themselves. Standley said the community has been incredibly supportive, and the students have put in a lot of extra time to practice and improve their skills.
One of the outstanding students from last year, Guildy Browning, won the state competition and was offered a $10,000 scholarship to UTI and WyoTech. Morgan Anderson has also been offered scholarships, highlighting the program’s focus on technical education and career preparation.
Beyond the individual events, the FFA team provides students with valuable life skills, such as working with others and time management. Standley said the program offers tremendous opportunities for those students who are willing to put in the time, sweat, and labor.
This season has been particularly special for the team, thanks to the overwhelming support from the community. Volunteers have worked tirelessly to ensure that the most recent contests hosted in Big Timber were a success. Dozens of people volunteered and even brought donuts to show their support.
Overall, the FFA team at SGCHS has been performing exceptionally well this season, thanks to the hard work of the students, the support of the community, and the valuable life skills and technical education provided by the program. Keep an eye out for the program as the rest of the season rolls on.