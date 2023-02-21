ffa photos

The FFA team at SGCHS has been having one of their best seasons yet, and they’ve just added another victory to their name. Their most recent win came this week at the Ag Mechanics and Farm Business Contest in Big Timber, where they took First place.

The team has been on a winning streak throughout the season, taking first in all but one event at the district level. They have not lost a meet in the livestock mechanics team category and have consistently placed in the top 2 at every invitational.

