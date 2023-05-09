Big Timber Grade School held its annual Field Day on Friday, May 5. For those unfamiliar with this event, each year kids in grades kindergarten to 8th grade compete against the other kids in their class in races and other activities akin to mini-Olympic style games.
“It is our annual ‘Fun Day,‘” said Lori Ketcham, physical education and health enhancement teacher at Sweet Grass Grade School. “It gives the kids a better idea of what working hard is, and what it takes to succeed.”
According to Mrs. Ketcham, the students take Field Day very seriously.“We start practicing about a month before Field Day, so they are ready.”The competition is fierce and fun. Many students who compete in Field Day events also become interested in the track team when they are older. Mrs. Ketcham said this is one of her favorite things about Field Day.“I‘m also one of the track coaches…so I love that of course!”
Volunteer staff from Big Timber Grade School were each assigned to oversee an event. Members of the Junior High Track Team were divided among the events to assist the staff.
When asked what she likes the most about Field Day, Ketcham recalls, “When I first started helping with it, the K-3 did their activities at the park while the 4th-8th competed at the track and field.
“I like it all being at the same place,” she said, “because we had parents racing back and forth trying to catch everything they could.”Ketcham, who has been involved with Field Day since 1999, said it’s much safer and more convenient having it all at the same place and time. For Field Day this year, 4th-8th grades competed against other kids in their class. They ran the 100-yard, 200-yard, 400-yard, and 800-yard dash. While grades K-3rd ran a shorter, 50-yard dash and a separate long-distance run. Grades K-3 also has relay races, 3-legged races, sack races and other creative games and activities.
The day concluded with ice cream treats and award ribbons. Grades 4th –8th were awarded ribbons for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th place in all the events.