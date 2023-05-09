Big Timber Grade School held its annual Field Day on Friday, May 5. For those unfamiliar with this event, each year kids in grades kindergarten to 8th grade compete against the other kids in their class in races and other activities akin to mini-Olympic style games.

“It is our annual ‘Fun Day,‘” said Lori Ketcham, physical education and health enhancement teacher at Sweet Grass Grade School. “It gives the kids a better idea of what working hard is, and what it takes to succeed.”

