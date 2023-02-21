The Sweet Grass County High School Lady Herders are once again the 5-B District champions after beating the Broadwater Bulldogs on Friday, and then the Manhattan Tigers in the championship game on Saturday. This is the fourth year in a row that the Lady Herders have been the district champs.
Friday vs Broadwater
Going into the District Tournaments, the Lady Herders had a bi-game after finishing first in their conference. The first game that they played was on Friday afternoon against Broadwater. From the first buzz till the last, the Lady Herders dominated the court and walked away with a 62-18 win.
“This was a good first game win to have in tournaments,” Head Coach Kim Finn said. “We were able to get our jitters out, and everybody got to play.”
The start of the game saw the Lady Herders dominating the court and quickly pulling ahead of the Bulldogs, 20-6.
SGHS continued to build on their lead in the second quarter with another 10 points, while Broadwater found the scoring column for 11 points, bringing the score to 39-17, before heading into halftime.
The start of the second half of the game, saw the Lady Herders not taking their foot off the gas and putting up another 23 points, while their defense held the Bulldogs to only one point for the entire second half of the game.
Bailey Finn and Kameryn Ketcham led the Lady Herders in scoring, with 23 points each. Finn also had four rebounds and three steals for the game, while Ketcham picked up six steals.
Laney Ketcham played tough defense under the net and rebounded the ball six times and had three steals.
Overall, the Lady Herders rebounded the ball a total of 40 times on both offense and defense, while the Bulldogs had 34 total rebounds. SGHS had 18 steals and turned the ball over 11 times, while Broadwater only had seven steals, and they turned the ball over to the Lady Herders 29 times.
The Lady Herders were 48 percent effective from the field in their shooting, while the Bulldogs were only 15 percent effective.
With the Lady Herder's win against Broadwater, their next game was against Manhattan on Saturday for the championship game.
Saturday vs Manhattan
Heading into Saturday's championship game, the Lady Herders once again went up against a tough Manhattan Tiger team and came away with a 48-46 victory.
Manhattan was the only team that beat the Lady Herders at the start of the season, however, SGHS redeemed themselves a little under two weeks ago when they hosted Manhattan for Senior Honor Night and came away with a victory against them.
“Manhattan is a real physical team to play,” Coach Finn said. “We knew going into the game, that it would be a tough matchup.”
The start of the first quarter saw Manhattan putting the first points of the game up on the board, however, the Lady Herders quickly found their rhythm and found the scoring column for 11 points, while the Tigers picked up 9 points.
Going into the second quarter, the Lady Herders continued to build on their lead with another 10 points, while Manhattan only picked up one point for the entire quarter, leaving the score at 21-10 heading into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the Tigers fired up on offense and landed 18 points, while the Lady Herders picked up another 16 points.
In the final quarter of the game, the Tigers shortened the scoring gap, with 18 points, while SGHS scored 11 points.
“We played a little off,” Coach Finn said. “I kept telling the girls to loosen up and that they were trying too hard.”
Bailley Finn once again led the Lady Herders in scoring with massive 26 points.
“Going into tonight's game, we knew Manhattan is a good team, that has a couple really good shooters on it,” Bailey Finn said. “We knew we could beat them if we played together and played for each other. Manhattan is a team that can come from behind, so we knew we had to come to play.”
Right behind Finn in scoring was Kameryn Ketcham who picked up 10 points that she paired with seven rebounds and two steals.
Other Lady Herders who had strong showings under the net were Laney Ketcham, who had nine rebounds, Sheyanne Wolf who had seven and RaeAnna King who rebounded the ball three times.
Overall, the Lady Herders rebounded the ball 35 times, while the Tigers rebounded the ball 38 times, and they were 31 percent effective in their shooting.
“We didn’t shoot as well as we should have,” Coach Finn said. “This is something that we will be focusing on over the next two weeks, before we head to the Divisional Tournament.”
The Lady Herders will be heading to the Divisional Tournaments March 1-4 in Billings. The first game they are scheduled to play will be against Lodge Grass on Wednesday the first at 3:00 p.m.
Lodge Grass was the team last year at Divisionals that knocked the Lady Herders out after an aggressive game that saw one SGHS player knock some of her teeth out.
“Lodge Grass is a very physical up-tempo team to play,” Coach Finn said. “If we show up and play hard and confident, I’m positive that we can beat them.”
With two weeks off before the Divisional Tournaments, the Lady Herders plan to focus on their defense.
“We are going to need to work on or defense,” Coach Finn said. “The Southern division basketball teams are the strongest in the state, so we will need to play a more ‘in your face’ type of defense we want to win.”
Make sure to head to the MetraPark Arena in Billings on March 1, to watch and cheer on the Lady Herders as they take on Lodge Grass.