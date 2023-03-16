Complaints
Mar 5- A report of a car that spun out and hit a guard rail on West bound I-90, mile marker 354. The car was blocking at least one lane of traffic, two people inside the vehicle got out and jumped over the guard rail to avoid traffic, injuries unknown.
Mar 5- A report of an accident on West bound I-90, mile marker 390 in Reed Point, the vehicle went through a fence and onto the Frontage Road.
Mar 5- An individual called to report they had an argument with their passenger and they insisted on getting out on West bound I-90 near De Hart, the passenger was carrying a suitcase and now the driver is worried they won’t make it to Livingston.
Mar 5- An individual on Jim Parent Lane that their neighbors five cows destroyed their fence and is now in their pasture. The reporting party messaged the owners of the cows but has not gotten a response.
Mar 5- An resident on Busha Street reported that an individual who parked in front of their house, cut through their property and climbed in the neighbor’s window.
Mar 5- A report of a semi going 20mp.h on the Interstate. The reporting party advised the vehicle has its hazards on but they still almost ran into the back of it and they were driving half in both lanes.
Mar 5- A report of a broken down semi on West bound I-90 that was partially blocking the driving lane. Contact was made with the semi driver and they advised they were just putting on chains and not broken down. The driver was cautioned about where they should safely pull over in the future to chain up.
Mar 5- Accidental 911 dial from Teal Road, the subscribers child was playing with the phone and everything was okay.
Mar 6- An employer called to report that one of their drivers locked the keys in a running vehicle on West Fifth Avenue, caller was given the number to Hanser’s.
Mar 6- A report of a vehicle versus semi on I-90, mile marker 367. The reporting party’s vehicle was in the median, the driver reported they had burns from an airbag deployment, shoulder pain and advised the semi driver was walking toward them and there was no lane blockage. The driver also reported the vehicle was a state motor pool vehicle. Montana Highway Patrol was notified.
Mar 6- A report of a semi rear ending another semi on East bound I-90, mile marker 367 with one of the vehicles in the median.
Mar 6- A report of a mini van rear ending a semi with no airbag deployment on I-90. MHP notified.
Mar 6- A report of a black Suburban that was speeding going off the road several times on West bound I-90, mile marker 392.
Mar 6- 911 hang up, called subscriber back and they advised it was an accidental dial and provided name and phone number.
Mar 6- A report of a large white dog walking the fence line up on the hill own the south side of the interstate between mile markers 360-361.
Mar 6- An individual reported they gave money to someone on social media to get to Big Timber and they did not come and will not return the money and has since deactivated their phone number. Reporting party will come in and fill out a written statement.
Mar 6- 911 hang up, briefly heard a voice with no signs of distress, called subscriber back but they did not have voicemail set up, the call mapped to Highway 10 E.
Mar 6- A homeowner on Swamp Creek Road reported an abandoned vehicle that has been on their property for over a year, the caller stated the vehicle was awarded to an individual in court and they have never come to get it and wanted to know if they could get it declared abandoned and get it towed from the property. The caller was advised they could go back to court to find out what to do but they would be responsible for the tow charge.
Mar 6- An official with patrol advised there was a prisoner ready to be transported from Yellowstone County Detention Center on a MHP Sweet Grass warrant. The individual was arrested on January 27th on contempt for misdemeanor traffic citations. The caller was advised MHP would be contacted. The case was discussed and it was determined that the bond amount to be far too low to justify a transport from Billings to Bozeman. MHP was informed that we will not be doing the transport and it was put back in their hands.
Mar 6- 911 call where a very young person could be heard then and adult answered the phone and said their grandchild was playing with the phone and accidentally dialed and everything was okay.
Mar 7- A report from East Fourth Avenue that their Border Collie was on the run in the alley and asked if anyone reported it yet. Dog was located.
Mar 7- Prisoner transport from Deer Lodge to Bozeman.
Mar 7- Vehicle unlock request at East Third Avenue, unlock successful.
Mar 7- 911 hang up mapped to interstate on rapid SOS. Contact was made with subscriber, it was an accidental dial.
Mar 7- A report from Hart Street of an order that was paid for but not delivered, caller advised the money was deducted from bank account but was never delivered. The caller said to see if headway was made and it was stated it was not, so they said they were going to forget it and was given a name of a very reliable company that was used for the same purpose.
Mar 7- An individual came in to file a report of perjury and requested to speak to a deputy, no deputy was available. The individual was advised they needed file a report with the sheriff’s office and was given a statement to fill out. The reporting party was also advised to speak specifically in the case of the district court child custody and visitation court case. The individual advised they would bring back the documents and make an appointment with the sheriff.
Mar 8- A report of a large tarp or piece of plastic on the east bound interstate just west of mile marker 371. The tarp was removed from the center lane and Department of Transportation was notified it was on the guardrail under the bridge deck at the 370 underpass.
Mar 8- An individual called to report that a 36 year old showed up to their residence in Greycliff and visited for a bit then stated they were going to park by the cattle guard at the exit and “Talk to the Trees”.
Mar 8- A “pile of clothes” was reported on I-90 and requested if MDOT could check on it. A deputy did go through the stuff but no identifying items like a prescription bottle or mail was found.
Mar 8- A report of a disabled vehicle with a couple on the side of the road. The driver advised they may need a tow. A tow truck pulled up and provided lights whilst a tire was changed as they were right in the fog line.
Mar 8- A welfare check request for an individual on West Fourth Avenue that nobody has been able to get a hold of and suspect their spouse has been abusive toward them and recently put them in the hospital. Contact was made with the individual who indicated they were going through a rough patch and was not answering calls from anyone at that time. The reporting party was contacted and advised the deputy did not find anything concerning.
Mar 8- A report of a vehicle that was parked at a gas pump had its keys locked in the vehicle, but had someone coming to unlock it.
Mar 8- A report of an injured deer in the park on East Eighth Avenue. The deer was located and it was determined that it was getting around okay.
Mar 8- An individual called to report that two individuals were arguing on Sheepherder Lane and they heard some things crash and believed one of the parties chased the other out to the garage. A deputy reported that there was nothing physical and both parties were separated.
Mar 9- A vehicle unlock request on East Second Avenue, unlock successful.
Mar 9- Motorist with a flat tire on East bound I-90 in Greycliff and insurance unable to find road side assistance in the area.
Mar 9- A VIN inspection request on Howie Road.
Mar 10- An individual reported that while they were at the East bound rest area they found hair clippings in the trash covered by a striped shirt and stated the hair was a brassy orange color and it looked like someone was trying to hide it with the shirt.
Mar 10- A welfare check request for an individual on Harris Street who has not been seen around town for a while and would like Alan or Ron would check on them as they already have a rapport with them.
Mar 10- An individual flagged down a patrol car on East Boulder Road and stated that a supply truck ran them and another vehicle off the road and wanted to file a complaint.
Mar 10- A welfare check request for a traveling medical professional who was having concerning dialog after learning their contract was ending.
Mar 10- A report of a deer at the city park whose whole back end was bad and advised it wasn’t one of the three legged deer that were already reported.
Mar 10- A report of a vehicle that spun out on the Interstate near De Hart that ended up in the median. DOT was notified that section of interstate needed to be sanded.
Mar 10- A report of a semi that tried going over the tracks got stuck and needed to winched.
It was advised the truck was stuck before tracks.
Mar 11- A report of a rental car that went off the roadway and the passenger side airbag deployed but the driver’s did not. The rental company was notified, as well as MDOT to get that area sanded as it was like a skating rink.
Mar 11- A report of a vehicle passing two semis in the breakdown lane on East bound I-90, mile marker 381. Reporting party followed the vehicle to a rest area and tried to talk to the driver and they flipped them off, so they took a picture of the license plate and reported them. MHP and Stillwater County was notified.
Mar 11- A resident on Jim Parent Lane called and was distressed because cows and a bull broke through their fence again.
Mar 11- A report of a vehicle in the ditch at mile marker 16 in McLeod, MHP was advised.
Mar 11- A 911 call stating there was a vehicle sitting on the West bound side of I-90 with their hazards on. When the vehicle was approached the interior light came on and the door opened and requested an officer check on them. The driver had a blown motor and advised they had a tow truck on the way but requested the officer wait until they got there and requested the officer check to see if they were coming, the deputy advised there was a very strong language barrier and provided the tow company with coordinates and remained on scene until they were clear.
For the week of March 5-11 officers performed 12 traffic stops, seven were given warnings and five were issued citations.
Ambulance
Mar 6- A caller reported their 22 year old friend came to visit them in town and stated they were paralyzed and had an infection and was having hot and cold spells, were breathing okay but was experiencing some pain. Patient was transported to Pioneer Medical Center.
Mar 6- An individual East Second Avenue called to report they were hearing noises coming from their oxygen machine, stated it wasn’t an emergency but wanted someone to check it out to make sure it wasn’t their imagination. The machine was checked and it was a filter device alert, the equipment was replaced and was good for the evening.
Mar 6- Transfer from PMC to St. Vincent’s in Billings.
Mar 7- A 911 call that disconnected from Big Timber Loop Road, called number back and spoke to the subscriber. The caller stated they needed an ambulance for their sibling who was having an asthma attack and their pump wasn’t working. The patient was feeling ill and had run out of medicine. No patient transport was given.
Mar 11- Transfer request from PMC to Billings Clinic.
Mar 11- A request for an ambulance for an 81 year old on Sharptail Lane whose catheter was blocked. Patient was transported to PMC.
Mar 11- PMC called to request a patient transfer from their facility to the patients residence. Patient was transferred to Sharptail Lane.
Fire
Mar 6- A resident on Jim Parrent Lane reported their neighbor was doing a controlled fire on a structure they were tearing down. It was still smoldering and they left the site and was worried it rekindle and blow towards their property. Called the fire chief and was advised there wasn’t a controlled burn logged into the system currently. Was unable to contact the property owner so a deputy checked the fire out who reported that it was still smoldering and there were six to eight inch flames. It was advised that fire would check it from time to time and a request of the neighbor to do the same.
Justice Court
James Dean Berry, Jr. February 23, 2023 Operating without liability insurance in effect; Misdemeanor, was dismissed without prejudice, proof of insurance was provided.
Caroline Elizabeth Wise forfeited a $40 bond for a February 27, 2023 Speeding on Interstate-Exceed Day Limit of 80mph.
Mervin Lee Littlewhirlwind pleaded guilty to an August 7, 2023 Criminal Mischief Pecuniary Loss Less Than $1,500; Misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus an $85 Court Surcharge, Six Months in Jail and $771 in restitution. The court further orders that $500 be suspended and all but 38 days of the jail be suspended (jail credit for time served) under the following mandates: Pay the $85 court surcharge, Pay the $771 restitution, Keep address and phone number current with the court, Have no violations for six months. AND Pleaded Guilty to Theft-unauthorized Control Over Property-3rd Offense; Misdemeanor, and was fined $500 plus a $75 Court Surcharge, Six Months in Jail. The court further orders $500 be suspended, that all but 38 days be suspended (jail credit given for 38 days) under the following mandates: Pay the $75 Court Surcharge, Keep address and phone number current with the court, Have no violations for one year.
Ann-Marie Megan Saker was found Guilty of the July 14, 2023 Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Misdemeanor, and was fined $500 plus an $85 Court Surcharge and Sentenced to Six Months in Jail. An arrest warrant was issued with a $500 contempt bond added.