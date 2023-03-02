lights

The Northern Lights over Glacier National Park. (Photo courtesy of Glacier National Park)

Big Timber residents and visitors might be in for a rare treat this week as the Northern Lights are expected to make a rare appearance in the night sky. The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are a natural phenomenon that occurs when charged particles from the sun interact with the Earth's magnetic field, creating a colorful and mesmerizing display of lights.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Northern Lights may be visible over Big Timber and other parts of Montana this week due to increased solar activity. This is due to a coronal hole high-speed stream (CH HSS) originating from a large hole in the Sun's atmosphere. The CH HSS produces solar wind that can impact the Earth's magnetic field, which causes the Northern Lights to appear.

Tags