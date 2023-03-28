Big Timber FFA brought five CDE teams to the Montana State FFA event and came home with four state champions.
It also brought along many individuals that found great success, the Big Timber FFA Facebook page said. Here’s the full rundown of the local FFA members’ accomplishments this past week, as posted on the page.
1st Place Agricultural, Technology, and Mechanical Systems Team (back to back state champs in this contest)
Jayden Thomas — 4th place
Jake Chulyak — 5th place
Trae DeSaveur
Nick Laubach
1st Place Farm and Agribusiness Management Team
Jake Chulyak — 2nd
Guildy Browning — 8th
Allyson Hitt — 10th
Nathan Laubach
1st Place Livestock Evaluation Team (state champs three years in a row)
Mollie Mae Ruth — 2nd
Morgan Anderson — 4th
David-Paul Hathaway
RaeAnna King
1st Place Veterinary Science Team
Weston Sondeno — 1st
Guildy Browning — 4th
Sierra Mauland — 10th
Allyson Hitt
3rd Place Meats Evaluation Team
Weston Sondeno — 3rd
Guildy Browning — 4th
Sierra Mauland — 6th
Jake Chulyak
Junior Ag Mechanics Show
- Coltyn LaRue and Jake Chulyak — 4th place Sled Deck in the Ag Machinery Category
- Allyson Hitt — 3rd place Plasma Cutting Table in the Ag Machinery Category
- The Artificial Insemination Box shown by Trae DeSaveur, William Donald, Morgan Anderson, Coltyn LaRue, Guildy Browning and Jake Chulyak placed first in the Livestock Equipment category and Grand Champion Overall Project at the show. The students won Grand Champion Showmanship for their presentation of their project.
Individual Results
- Prepared Public Speaking — Weston Sondeno 3rd
- Star in Agribusiness — State Winner Jake Chulyak
- Forestry Products and Processing Proficiency — Bronze ranking Morgan Anderson
National Chapter Awards
Sierra Mauland filled out the FFA’s application this year and received a Bronze ranking. The FFA team was awarded the Building Montana Communities 1st place award of $300 to help our endeavors to better the community.
State Degree Recipients: This year 187 students received the highest degree in Montana.
Morgan Anderson
Guildy Browning
Jake Chulyak
David-Paul Hathaway
Allyson Hitt
Rylee Swartz
American Degrees: Amelia Laubach and Riley Prather were recognized for receiving the highest degree FFA has to offer.
Jake Chulyak was elected the 2023-2024 Montana FFA State President