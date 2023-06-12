Faith-based pre-k comes to Big Timber
For Cindy Ouellette Anderson, moving to Big Timber was like returning home.
"I fell in love with the community because of its people; their values and priorities, and the recreational opportunities that abound here," Ouellette-Anderson stated in an email conversation to the Big Timber Pioneer earlier this week.
Ouellette-Anderson lived in Big Timber from 2004-2014 and affectionately refers to Big Timber as "Montana living at its finest."
Now, she's providing a new opportunity for the local area by starting up Big Timber Pre-Kindergarten. She brings with her over 20 years of teaching experience and is a certified teacher with a degree in elementary education and an early childhood endorsement.
For almost a decade, Ouellette-Anderson has been teaching pre-k in the North Dakota public school system. She refers to these last nine years as "the most enjoyable" of her career.
Ouellette-Anderson's Big Timber pre-k program is based on state standards in the areas of readiness skills, social/emotional, fine/gross motor, mathematics, and language arts. Along the way students are also developing social emotional skills like conflict resolution, self-regulation, attention span, self-confidence, manners/respect, she explained.
"By the time a child leaves pre-k they are well prepared for the kindergarten experience," she said.
Her program is first and foremost faith-based, and she will run it out of her home.
"For the first time in my teaching career I will not have to think twice about mentioning God," she noted. "I want to be able to explain what Christmas and Easter really mean."
Big Timber Pre-Kindergarten will offer a slightly longer day so that there will be more opportunities to go places and do things.
"I want to take them for walks, teach them about the wonderful place we live, what is offers, what people do here; get them out and about," Ouellette-Anderson shared. "As a teacher I understand the benefits of academic readiness but as a mother of two active boys I know full well the importance of being active and finding that balance is a high priority to me; all work and no play is just no fun."
According to Ouellette-Anderson, the response from the community has been overwhelmingly encouraging.
"I have consulted with the other early childhood providers [in the area], who have been very helpful and supportive," she shared. "I want to thank them as well as the Early Childhood Coalition. It's been wonderful to be so welcomed."
While she is still in the transition of moving, Ouellette-Anderson said there are still numerous items on her to-do list for the business before she can open her doors.
"I need to purchase outdoor equipment, storage shelves, kids tables and chairs, and a white board to start."
In the beginning, while she is still setting up her business, Ouellette-Anderson said she can accommodate 6-9 children, who will be turning 5 this summer.
"In my opinion, it is to the child's advantage to be among the oldest in the class and the earlier a child turns 6 in kindergarten the better," Ouellette-Anderson said.
Over the years, the academic standards for children in kindergarten have gone up and yet the starting age has remained the same.
"This just doesn't make practical sense," Ouellette-Anderson said.
As she continues to settle in, unpack and prepare her business, Ouellette-Anderson is shooting to open Big Timber Pre-Kindergarten after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 5. Days and hours are still being decided.
"Most likely it will operate as a full day program from Monday through Thursday or Monday through Friday."
At this time she is not taking part-time students.
"However there may be an option in the future as I make adjustments to the program based on community input," she added.
Ouellette-Anderson has two sons, Colter, a sophomore, and Bridger, a freshman, who both enjoy hunting and fishing. Ouellette-Anderson herself likes to be out in nature hiking. In the winter, you can find the family skiing as much as they can.
Parents who want to learn more about Big Timber Pre-Kindergarten can reach Cindy on Facebook or email her at bigtimberprek@gmail.com.
Jennifer Thompson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today