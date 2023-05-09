Complaints
Apr 30- A report of a commercial burglar alarm at a business on Big Timber Loop Road, contact was made with the key holder who stated they have new employees who may not know the code. Contact with the individual at the business who most likely tripped the alarm; an individual from Livingston was doing work at the location.
Apr 30- Park County called to pass along a traffic complaint of an orange Corvette traveling at a very high rate of speed on East bound I-90, mile marker 330.
Apr 30- A report of a broken down smaller white vehicle on I-90, mile marker 380, Montana Highway Patrol was advised.
Apr 30- Welfare check request for a stock trailer on the side of the road with a broken wheel bearing.
Apr 30- A report of a younger driver speeding around the streets near East Second/Bridge Street, that has been reported previously. The area was checked but did not hear anything.
Apr 30- A report of an intoxicated driver on Highway 191, mile marker 10, a vehicle in front of it was flashing their lights to warn other drivers. Wheatland County was advised.
Apr 30- A wallet was left at the Town Pump, contacted Richland County for a phone number, a message was left for the owner who was very happy when they picked it up.
Apr 30- A report of a service truck parked in front of a downtown business, sticking out so far that it was encroaching the driving lane causing drivers to go into the oncoming lane. The company was notified.
May 1- A report of animal carcasses being dumped on Rapelje/Lower Sweet Grass Road. Caller was advised it would not be likely to identify the individuals that dumped them, but advised game cameras and signs would be installed. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was advised.
May 1- A report of a parking spot dispute in an alley on McLeod Avenue.
May 1- A vehicle that was stolen from Billings was spotted at the Town Pump on First Avenue.
May 2- An individual on Old Boulder Road reported a brown bear that ruined their BBQ, requesting Fish and Wildlife come deal with the bear. The bear was spotted going toward the neighbors house across the street. MHP contacted the game warden.
May 2- A report of a concrete truck blocking the intersection of McLeod and First Avenue.
May 2- A report of a suspicious individual driving a box truck who stopped a young lady as she was driving out of the alley in-between Second and Third Avenue stating he had picked up a hitch hiker and they would not get out of the truck, the young lady advised him to take the rider to the sheriff’s station.
May 2- A report of a dead cow on the river bank of the Yellowstone River at the I-90 exit between mile marker 351-352, Park County was notified.
May 2- An individual reported a vehicle slammed on its brakes and angled over in front of the reporting party at the East bound exit. The male passenger was beating on the female driver, when asked if she was okay, she said she was fine, but he had been beating on her and did not want to contact police. MHP was notified and they advised they do not deal with assaults. Stillwater County was notified.
May 2- A report of lost keys on Friday, has checked with the senior center. The key chain was a FOB with the gold J on it.
May 2- Motorist assist on East bound I-90, mile marker 359, with a tire change.
May 2- A report of a missing Border Collie on Susie Creek.
May 2- A report of a mine van with a very aggressive driver on Main Boulder Road. The driver was speeding and tailgating, the reporting party stated the driver dropped off three passengers at the Palladium, went to the Town Pump, then headed West.
May 2- A report of an intoxicated female and two males walking on the railroad tracks with a dog that was loose, across from the West Town Pump.
May 3- An individual called to report dog went missing when let out to go potty on East Third Avenue, the reporting party advised they were rescues and skittish. Dogs were reunited with owner.
May 3- An individual called to report someone had removed four cement barriers that were between properties on McLeod Street, the caller stated someone would have needed heavy equipment to move them. The reporting party called back to advise the barriers were located.
May 3- An individual reported a small blue coupe blew by them when they pulled over for an emergency vehicle near the Fort, they also stated that the vehicle was now headed North on 191, MHP was advised.
May 3- A report of a red flatbed pickup with smoke stacks speeding around the neighborhood near the high school.
May 3- A request for vehicle unlock on Big Timber Loop Road, unlock was successful.
May 3- A report of a female at gas station trying to sell a gold ring for cash on Big Timber Loop Road, the individual was driving a white Volvo, Park County was advised.
May 3- A report of threats made with a possible firearm involved in Greycliff, with a possible intoxicated individual also involved.
May 4- A report of an accident 3/4 of a mile into Sweet Grass County from Reed Point. A hysterical driver hit a delineator post and disabled their vehicle. MHP was notified.
May 4- A report of two white dogs on the loose near the Tangent Coffee Shop, Animal Control was notified and she stated that she was aware and looking for them. The owners were notified that ACO had located the dogs and were down by the Yellowstone River Bridge.
May 4- An arrest on East Second Avenue from an active warrant. The individual was transported to Gallatin County Detention Facility.
May 4- A report of a vehicle backing into another vehicle on First/Anderson, the parties involved were employer and employee who advise they would settle it amongst themselves.
May 4- A report of a violation of a no contact order.
May 5- A report of a trailer coming unhooked and rolling down the interstate and laying on its side in the middle of the road, the vehicle towing it was an older grey van that had two passengers. The van took off and headed West, Park County was notified.
May 5- A welfare check request for an SUV that was pulled over and the driver was putting a plastic bag over a stroller. Contact with the vehicle was made, and the vehicle was unoccupied, the officer advised the tire was shredded and it was raining, but did not see anyone walking between there and the rest area.
May 5- A report of a soft cover blowing off a vehicle.
May 5- A report of a horse trying to get on the interstate, kids that were collecting trash in the area were trying to calm it down. Contact was made, one of the kids had corralled the horse.
May 5- An abandoned Jeep was towed that had been tagged, per MHP.
May 5- An individual called to request assistance with a new cell phone that a granddaughter had written down instructions for but was having trouble on what to do. A pastor reached out to help and said the phone had not been activated, the church paid for the activation, got it turned on set up.
May 5- Park County advised of a traffic complaint on East bound I-90, mile marker 337. A Honda Accord was going 100mph.
May 5- A motorist assist request for an individual hauling a trailer with horses in it. The pickup had a broken fan belt and the car parts store was closed. A family member of the store was contacted and they arranged to have the owner or brother assist the motorist. The reporting party called back to advise they were on the road again.
May 5- A report of a semi not maintaining lane, going back and forth across both lanes of traffic and hitting the rumble strips. Park County and MHP were notified.
May 6- A welfare check request for a bus that was parked on Everett/E 7th, the caller stated there wasn’t usually a bus parked there and no one was at the residence. The reporting party was advised it was parked on private property so they were not able to go down there.
May 6- MHP took a traffic complaint about an aggressive semi driver, Stillwater County was notified.
May 6- A welfare check request for an individual who was heard screaming, then it sounded muffled like someone was holding their hand over their mouth.
May 6- A report of a black dog running around near the Fort, ACO was advised.
May 6- A motor vehicle assist with a flat tire in Greycliff.
For the week of April 30 through May 6, officers performed 10 traffic stops, seven were given warnings and three were issued citations.
Ambulance
Apr 30- An elderly individual on Anderson Street was transported to Pioneer Medical Center.
May 2- Patient transfer from PMC to Billings Clinic.
May 3- An individual called to request an ambulance for a parent on who had fallen and wanted them to be evaluated. Patient was transported to PMC.
May 3- Request for ambulance for a resident at the assisted living facility who had fallen and hit their head and was bleeding. Patient transported to PMC.
Fire
Apr 30- Report of a wild fire at the Otter Creek Fishing Access, caller was advised there was a controlled burn in that area.
Apr 30- A report of a fire on Main Boulder Road, caller was advised there were no controlled burns in that area, the reporting party said they could see smoke and would be headed up that way with a fire extinguisher and help get a location of the fire.
May 3- A report from an individual on Elgin Lane who had a controlled burn going and it was getting into some brush and was too big for them to get under control and would like fire to come put it out.
City Court
Stacy Marie Gates Change of Plea to Guilty for a December 27, 2022 Deceptive practices less than $1,500 - 1st offense; Misdemeanor. The court orders that a six month deferred imposition of sentence with the following conditions: Pay $500 plus an $85 court surcharge, Pay $344.10 to Family Dollar, Pay $21.48 to Town Pump by May 11, 2023.
Stacy Marie Gates Change of Plea to Guilty for a December 27, 2022 Deceptive practices less than $1,500 - 1st offense; Misdemeanor. The court orders that a six month deferred imposition of sentence with the following conditions: Pay a $75 Court Surcharge, Pay $124.38 to Iron Star By May 11, 2023
Stacy Marie Gates December 27, 2022 Theft-Unauthorized control over property-1st offense; Misdemeanor was dismissed per City Attorney Pat Dringman. AND December 27, 2022 Deceptive practices less than $1,500 - 1st offense; Misdemeanor was dismissed per City Attorney Pat Dringman.
Tyler Jacob Austin pleaded guilty to a March 20, 2022 Failure to stop after striking unattended vehicle 1st offense; Misdemeanor and was fined $200 plus a $35 court surcharge, 20 days in jail. The court further orders that $200 be suspended and all of the jail be suspended under the following mandates: Pay the $35 surcharge, keep address and phone number current with the court, have no violation for six months (runs concurrently with .08), Comply with .08 penalty.
Tyler Jacob Austin pleaded guilty to a March 20, 2022 to Operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of .08% BAC or greater-1st offense; Misdemeanor, and was fined $1,000 plus a $75 court surcharge, six months in jail, Enrolling/Paying for/Completing within one year-ACT Program. The court further orders that $400 be suspended and All of the jail be suspended under the following restrictions and conditions: Pay $675 fine and surcharge, Pay $5,500 and $7,126 restitution, keep address and phone number current with the court, Have no violations for six months, Comply with ACT, Submit letter of apology by July 1, 2023.
Tyler Jacob Austin pleaded guilty to a March 20, 2022 Driving without Insurance in effect, and was fined $500 plus a $25 court surcharge. The court further orders that $500 be suspended under the following mandates: Pay the $25 surcharge, keep address and phone number current with the court, have no violations for six months (to run concurrently with .08), Comply with .08 penalty.
Tyler Jacob Austin March 20, 2022 1st Offense Misdemeanor Violations that were dismissed per City Attorney Pat Dringman: •Reckless Driving, •Unlawful Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage in Motor Vehicle on Highway, •Fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/ apparent damage over $1,000, •Fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/ apparent damage over $1,000, •Fail to show Drivers License to other parties involved in accident, •Fail to stop and ID self after striking unattended vehicle, •Resident operating with foreign license and registration, •Operate vehicle without making application for transfer of registration (40 day grace period), •Obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, •Driving without a valid drivers license.
Justice Court
Cynthia Eudna Boyer forfeited a $100 bond for a November 5, 2022 Careless Driving; Misdemeanor and was ordered to pay a $160 court surcharge. AND forfeited a $20 bond for a Seatbelt Violation; Misdemeanor and was ordered to pay a $125 court surcharge (Costs include $250 contempt charge).
Jentzen Bailey Lynch forfeited a $120 bond for a March 23, 2023 Speeding on Interstate-Exceed day limit of 80mph; Misdemeanor.
Michael John Miller forfeited a $70 bond for an April 7, 2023 Speeding-Exceed Restricted/Special Zone speed limit established by department; Misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $35 court surcharge.
Jason Leland Wells forfeited a $70 bond for an April 8, 2023 Speeding on Interstate-Exceed day limit of 80mph; Misdemeanor.
Timothy J. Lapka forfeited a $70 bond for an April 14, 2023 Speeding-Exceed Restricted/Special Zone speed limit established by department; Misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $35 court surcharge.
Lorenzo Gillis Cook forfeited a $70 bond for an April 18, 2023 Speeding on Interstate-Exceed day limit of 80mph; Misdemeanor.
Jennifer Gail Andrus forfeited a $40 bond for an April 24, 2023 Speeding on Interstate-Exceed day limit of 80mph; Misdemeanor.
Noah John Bowden pleaded guilty to an April 24, 2023 Reckless Driving-1st offense; Misdemeanor. The court orders a deferred imposition of sentence for six months on the conditions: The defendant pay $100 plus a $35 Court Surcharge, Have no violations for six months, Complete Traffic School by June 11, 2023.