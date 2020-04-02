Social distancing, Montana-style

For any Montanan beginning to experience symptoms of cabin fever after Governor Steve Bullock’s shelter-in-place order took effect on Saturday, spending time in the outdoors might be your cure.

Bullock’s directive included exemptions for several essential errands, such as buying food or visiting the doctor, but it also includes an important exemption for outdoor recreation while continuing to practice social distancing.

With Montanans being ordered to stay at home, outdoor recreation is a significant departure from the other guidelines included in the shelter-inplace order that otherwise orders residents to limit all travel to essentials. However, officials believe that recreation can be safe if crowded areas are avoided and social distancing guidelines are observed.

Marissa Perry, the governor’s communications director, said that Montanans should avoid unnecessary travel per the directive and do any outdoor recreating close to home, but luckily Sweet Grass County residents have a variety of options in their backyards.

Adam Wagner, owner of Sweetcast Angler, said that while it is great that the government shutdown has created free time for many people to recreate, Montanans ought to be heed the governor’s advice and recreate locally.

“I was closed before the governor ordered us to shut down because I want to keep this thing from spreading,” said Wagner. “I know some people from Bozeman are coming down here to fish and I don’t want to encourage that by selling to them. Local folks fishing here is one thing. The governor said to recreate locally, but what exactly is local?”

The governor’s office has not specified what “local” recreation is, but Sweet Grass County residents shouldn’t need to leave the county to find good options.

The governor’s office also discourages high-risk outdoor behavior that might require emergency medical services, which would stress the health-care system in the state, and warns recreators that search and rescue personnel are limited at this time.

With the spring season rapidly approaching, stir-crazy locals are welcome to launch rafts or drift boats at a variety of locations in Sweet Grass County and float down the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers without a permit.

According to Jeremy Frisk, The Fort will begin renting raft equipment by April 15.

“$125 per day gets you the raft, trailer, frame, oars and a life jacket,” Frisk said.

The Boulder and Yellowstone are both popular fishing destinations and will remain open to fishermen until further notice. Prospective fishermen must purchase a fishing license before heading to the stream.

Sweetcast Angler may be closed until further notice, but tackle, flies, rods, reels and licenses can all be purchased at The Fort. Montana residents can expect to pay $31 for a one year license.

Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice and Custer-Gallatin National Forest has closed all designated camping areas and public restrooms, but camping is not off the table for anyone willing to work for it.

Backpacking in Forest Service land and camping in the backcountry is still permitted under the same regulations as usual, so any adventurous local is welcome to hike and camp in the Crazies or along the West Boulder Trail.

For anyone who is still looking for snowrelated recreational opportunities, Sweet Grass County has that option as well.