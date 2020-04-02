PMC prepares for virus invasion; restricts visitors

Pioneer Medical Center is working diligently to be fully prepared for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) currently sweeping through the country. The Big Timber facility is now restricting all visitors to the hospital, except the emergency department is still available in case of emergencies, said Brian Washburn, PMC director of clinic and outpatient services.

PMC has implemented safeguards to ensure the safety of its patients, caregivers, and the community. The medical center in Big Timber is working closely with the City of Big Timber, Sweet Grass County and Sweet Grass public health department to closely monitor regional coronavirus cases and implement the latest care guidelines. As of Wednesday, there are no known active cases in Sweet Grass County.

If you are suffering from symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (cough, fever and shortness of breath) call the hospital or clinic before entering the PMC building. There is a section of the clinic specifically designed to test patients suspected of COVID-19 where the medical staff can perform a nasopharyngeal swab and send that swab to the state public health laboratory for further testing. The clinic remains open for

The clinic remains open for patients who need to be seen. PMC is advising patients to postpone appointments that can wait until the pandemic subsides. This includes well-visits, sports physicals, etc. However, if you would like to see your provider without coming to the clinic PMC has the capability to do telemedicine, where you can visit with your provider over a secure video and audio connection using a computer, smart phone or telephone. If you would like to learn more about telemedicine, call the clinic at 932-4199 or go to www.pmcmt.org.

When a patient gets tested for COVID -19, it is performed the same way as a flu test. Specifically, the nurse or medical assistant will conduct a nasopharyngeal swab that, admittedly, is quite uncomfortable. Once PMC has the sample, they will send it to the State Testing Laboratory for further testing. With all the testing that is going on around the state it has been taking approximately 24 to 48 hours for lab results to return.

Washburn said as of now, PMC has enough testing supplies to test anyone who is having symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, shortness of breath). “That being said,” he added “we do not have an unlimited supply and it is up to the provider’s discretion as to whether they believe testing is necessary. People who are at higher risk for severe illness will take precedent for testing.

The Centers for Disease Control states that those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are people who are over 65 years of age and those who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, Washburn said, noting that the CDC also includes people with underlying medical conditions such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immuno-compromised, severe obesity (BMI > 40), diabetes, chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis and those with liver disease.

We are encouraging individuals who would like to make an appointment in the clinic to utilize telemedicine, if possible,” Washburn said. “We can send the individual a link via email or text and the individual can connect with the provider over the phone or computer rather seamlessly. It’s another option for those needing to see a provider but wish to remain in their homes.”

Above all, PMC is encouraging community members to adhere to state and local authorities by sheltering-in-place and practicing social distancing. Consistent hand washing, covering coughs, and avoiding touching of the eyes, nose and mouth are the best ways to avoid catching and transmitting COVID-19.

If you would like additional information, call the nurse line at 930-0006 or visit www. pmcmt.org.