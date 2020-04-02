Local machine shop 3D printing masks for donation to hospitals

Wes Tuscano and Patrick Funk recently read about hospitals in dire need of masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus and decided to take up the cause at Tuscano Machine in Big Timber.

“We saw this opportunity and knew it was a good way to give back,” Tuscano said.

Using the shops polymer plastic 3-D printers, Funk and Tuscano manufacture plastic masks for donation. It’s an expensive and time consuming process.

“It takes between two and three hours to make a mask,” Funk said. “This is by no means a replacement for industrial manufacturing.”

The machine shop has plenty of work on its plate, according to Funk, but “right now we’re primarily focused on making the masks,” said Tuscano.

Tuscano Machines specializes in manufacturing small parts using both additive and subtractive techniques. Additive manufacture is where 3-D printers come into the equation and subtractive is traditional machining.

Funk, director of additive manufacturing at Tuscano Machine, explained that additive manufacturing is using a material to make a new, final product, and subtractive manufacturing is taking a piece of material and chipping away at it, or subtracting parts of it, to create something new.

“Wes has owned Tuscano Machine for a few years. He actually ran it out of a shop at his house,” said Julie Johnson, vice president of administration at Tuscano Machine. “We moved in (to the new location on the I-90 frontage road) just after Thanksgiving.”

Tuscano Machine has some advanced and unique equipment. One of their 3-D printer prints metal pieces.

“There are probably less than 10 of these (metal printers) in the whole country,” Funk said.

“Nobody would have thought this would be in Big Timber,” Johnson said.

Tuscano is an interesting addition to the Big Timber marketplace, to be sure but they work alongside, not against, other businesses in town.

“We’re not competing with other shops in town that do hand-cutting or plasma-cutting,” Funk said.

Most of the work contracted by Tuscano is done on a national level, although they do have one local customer.

“That said, we are certainly excited about working within the Montana ecosystem,” Funk said.

For now, the shop is focused on the masks, but “our long-term goal is certainly bigger picture, said Johnson.

Tuscano Machine plans to begin an apprenticeship program in Big Timber, offering students the opportunity to learn about mechanical engineering and design using state of the art equipment.

“Usually you would need to have a Ph.D to get the chance to learn on one of these machines,” Funk said. “We’re pretty excited to give students the opportunity to train with us.”