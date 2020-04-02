Five running for two H.S. board seats

Five people have filed for two seats on the Sweet Grass High School Board, according to county Clerk/Recorder Vera Pederson. The election is May 2 and ballots will be mailed on April 15.

Pederson said the ballots will go out only to active voters in the county. If they are now inactive or not registered they can contact her office. People are asked to call ahead of time since the county annex is currently closed to the public due to the virus situation. Pederson said if they need help, her staff will help them register and receive a ballot.

Casey Smith, Susie Fiveash, Ode Stene, Colleen Conner and Matt Kleinsasser filed to run for the two positions. Fiveash and Conner are incumbents on the board.

Meanwhile, the Big Timber Grade School board decided last week to forego a request for a mill levy election.

Pederson said the election judges training originally set for this spring has been postponed until fall, so her office will just maintain counting boards for the upcoming elections.

The other spring election is the Primary set for June 2. The filing deadline for that vote is also expired. Pederson said her office will mail ballots to all active voters on May 8 for the primary.

“They can vote that ballot or if they do not want to vote by mail, voters can come into our office from May 8 until June 2 by 8 p.m. to vote in person,” Pederson said. “At that time we will void the ballot that was sent to them in the mail and issue a new ballot. We verify signatures from the affirmation envelope to the voter registration card for every voter.”

There are no local races in the primary. Barbara Swanson, the county clerk of court, and County Commissioner Melanie Roe are both unopposed.

There will be statewide races, as well as the presidential primary on the ballot.