For nearly 14 years, our family has been a loyal subscriber to the Pioneer, even when the newspaper, under its previous owner, had difficulties with keeping and recruiting editors and reporters. We opted to give the new ownership a try but reluctantly have opted to cancel our subscription.
I thought I should explain our decision. As a retired newspaper editor myself, I can see the new owner inherited staffing challenges. Kudos to Chelsa Nickels for her double-duty work in contributing sports stories, and I hope the new editor, Ty McDuffey, will have success in Big Timber and Sweet Grass County.
But there are a couple of burrs under my newsprint saddle. I don’t like the requirement that if I want a renewal statement sent to me, I would have the privilege of paying $3.95 for that service. Also, as is happening elsewhere in the newspaper publishing world, the Adams Publishing Group has the privilege of sending its subscribers special inserts – excuse me, “premium content editions” of their choosing, which will be charged against one’s subscription, effectively shorting the length of the subscription.
And here’s the kicker that every business owner in Sweet Grass County would love to have: “A maintenance fee may (be) added to subscriptions to accommodate for increased business expenses during the year.”
And good luck in reaching the circulation office now located in Eau Claire, Wis. Only took me six calls over two weeks. From now on, I’ll pick up a copy at the Bakery.