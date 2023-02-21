For nearly 14 years, our family has been a loyal subscriber to the Pioneer, even when the newspaper, under its previous owner, had difficulties with keeping and recruiting editors and reporters. We opted to give the new ownership a try but reluctantly have opted to cancel our subscription.

I thought I should explain our decision. As a retired newspaper editor myself, I can see the new owner inherited staffing challenges. Kudos to Chelsa Nickels for her double-duty work in contributing sports stories, and I hope the new editor, Ty McDuffey, will have success in Big Timber and Sweet Grass County.