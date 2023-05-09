Lois Olmstead

As I said last week about my experience visiting the site of the replica of Noah’s Ark - the Ark is big. Really big. I flew into Cincinnati, Ohio and met my Colstrip friends, Ron and Sharon there. The “Ark Encounter” is in Williamstown, Kentucky, 40 miles south.

And I also said, “When traveling anywhere, or doing anything exciting, my mind is on you, yes, you faithful column readers. “How can I share this?” This time it has been very difficult to put into words. For me, it was mind-boggling and one of the most awesome adventures of my life, really. Everything was done so well.