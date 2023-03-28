Susan Metcalf

A couple weeks ago at the Sweet Grass County Chamber of Commerce Banquet, rancher Chuck Rein was named Ag Person of the Year.

Chuck ranches and runs an outfitting business with his wife, Pam, and his son Charlie and his family on one of the most beautiful outfits on the planet in the shadow of the Crazy Mountains west of Melville, Montana. Chuck wrote this poem several years ago about riding colts with his son Charlie, and he shared it at the banquet. This poem sums up why ranchers ranch, especially during times like this past week when it snowed for three whole days and dumped several feet of snow on a lot of baby calves.