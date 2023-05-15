Another Mother's Day has come and gone, and for those of us who have lost our mothers, it has become a day of remembrance. Losing my mother made me realize how time spent with her was more valuable than any other gift I could give or be given. My mother, Florence Roberts, has been gone for 17 years, but sadly Alzheimer's Disease stole her from me several years before that. Every year at Mother's Day, I tried to write a column that would help others understand that Alzheimer's Disease is a family disease. Finally I found words to write it, and it seemed to resonate with many readers who have requested this rerun.

Alzheimer's Disease is not funny, but I am going to relate several humorous incidents to try to underscore some important points about the disease in hopes that it might help others cope with this debilitating disease. Throughout my life, finding the humor in difficult situations has been my best coping mechanism.