It has been raining every day for the last couple weeks, and the best thing about the rain is that it has given me a little recliner time to read A Bard in Boots by Darrell Arnold. My friend, Mark Silverstein, who is a friend of Darrell’s brought me a signed copy of this book of cowboy poems that I have thoroughly enjoyed reading. If Darrell’s name seems familiar, it is because he is a photojournalist who was the editor and publisher of Cowboy Magazine from 1990 to 2008.
I have chosen to share Darrell’s poem that seems timely with the blessed moisture that has fallen on our area of the west this past month. If you need a rainy day or a sunny day read, order Darrell’s book postpaid by sending $20.00 to Darrell Arnold, P.O. Box 3097, Colorado City, AZ 86021 or contacting him at Magazinecowboy@gmail.com. Thanks, Mark and Darrel, for sharing this great book of poems that would make a great gift!