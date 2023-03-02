Was it a "censure" or a "rebuke"? Does it matter? I would say it was more of an "excommunication" myself. I mean, what do you call it when a group removes one of its own so publicly? And for what? Recently, the Montana GOP approved a resolution making two things clear. First, former Republican Governor and RNC Chair Marc Racicot is no longer allowed to be that—Republican. Second, anyone who reaches out, across the vicious divide, for the good of the whole is not welcome. Toe the line or be disowned. The Montana GOP is preoccupied with policing. They continue to sponsor bills that would allow the government to police gender, names, and medical care. But they also intensely police themselves. Their test, like a high school PE grade, is pass or fail. Either you are fully with us, or we are against you. Heaven forbid they are caught being "inclusive" like those fragile snowflakes on the left! Yet, in another fit of performative outrage, the GOP has essentially become the thing they don't want to be most: identity-obsessed, cancel-culture warriors. My biggest concern is for Republicans who think like Racicot. There have got to be a few more of them lurking in our midst. Governor Racicot is not a "good Democrat." That would be laughable. But his condemnation by his own party is a warning: If you are sympathetic to Racicot, you have two options. The first, stay quiet and go with the flow and thereby become guilty by association and irrelevant in a party run by the most righteous of the right. The second, make your dissent known, join forces with those who are like-minded, and offer something else—a true middle way. Many of us who love our state implore you to choose the second. Here's a word of assurance: Just because you disagree with aspects of the approved Republican worldview, it does not make you a Democrat. Just ask one. We still have a two-party system that historically has added balance to the world. At present, the healthy middle is being cut out. It is time that sensible people speak up, endure the judgment, and support those willing to reason together for the best possible future.