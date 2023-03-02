Susan Metcalf

The thermometer reads 17 below this morning, but I am in a wonderful mood because I am fleeing from the tundra of Montana for a few days in Arizona. My torn hamstring has healed enough from doing the spilled dog water splits four weeks ago, and we are sunshine bound. We had previously been banned from going anywhere right before calving, so I am keeping my fingers crossed that the warm-up is coming and no calves will come early.

The pre-calving travel ban was put into effect five years ago by our son, Bret, who had a negative experience when we went to the World Timed Event Finals at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, right before calving started. Every time he tells the story of that experience, the temperature gets lower, the drifts get higher, the wind blows harder, and the number of calves born climbs. Nevertheless, he survived to tell his story.