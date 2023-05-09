Coffey seems to be the perfect person to bring this restaurant back to life.
“I own a painting and drywall business here in town,” he stated. “And I worked as a head chef for many years prior to that.”
Coffey said he had been interested in the building since the Wok-N-Roll left last year. The owners, Kitty and Jay Dean, leased it to him two months ago and he began renovations immediately.
“It’s just a few buddies of mine and I did hire some wait staff that have been in and are cleaning the front.”
“Everything has been painted and cleaned,” he added. “We’ve done a ton of stuff here.”
Coffey plans to open the doors to the public on Monday, May 15. Breakfast and lunch will be served from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are just about to the point of getting groceries,” he added. “I just want to give everything a once over and freshen everything up before we open the doors.”
So, what’s on the menu, you ask? Coffey wants to keep it simple.
“We’re going to do a regular, old-fashioned breakfast with eggs, hash browns, omelets, eggs benedict and things like that."
He is still looking to hire a few more people for wait staff in anticipation of the busy summer months ahead.
Big Timber residents will also be happy to hear that the beloved 50s diner look is not going away. Coffey admits that he had originally planned to change the décor completely.
“But since I’ve been in here all this stuff has really grown on me,” he said. “I mean, where else are you going to find a 50s diner these days?”
Coffey’s vision for the restaurant is to serve locally sourced food as much as possible and he’s looking for a local cattle company to purchase beef from on a regular basis.
Next Monday is going to be worth getting out of bed if you can begin your day with breakfast at the new Coffey’s restaurant.
